Commemorative envelope of "Philakorea 2025 World Stamp Exhibition"

MACAU, September 1 - "Philakorea 2025 World Stamp Exhibition" will be held in Seoul, South Korea from 17th to 21st September 2025. To commemorate this exhibition, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue commemorative envelopes and provide commemorative postmark cancellation service on site of the exhibition.

For the convenience of philatelists, the commemorative envelopes with stamps priced at MOP7.50 each will also be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office starting from 17th September 2025.

The mail service of the cancelled commemorative envelopes will be available at the following locations*:

Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office 17th September 9:00 – 17:30 Post Offices 17th to 20th September According to the office hours of each post office (Some post offices are open only from Mondays to Fridays) Shop of the Communications Museum 17th to 19th September 9:00 – 13:00; 14:30 – 17:30

* Commemorative postmark cancellation service will not be provided in Macao.