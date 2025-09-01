Submit Release
Minister Dean Macpherson mourns passing of South African politician Neil De Beer

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson has expressed his profound sadness at the passing of South  African politician, anti-apartheid activist and Leader of the United Independent Movement, Neil de Beer.

Mr. de Beer contributed immensely to the history and politics of our country through the various roles he played in a number of formations. 

From his early days of political activism as an uMkhonto weSizwe operative during Apartheid, to his role as President Nelson Mandela’s National Security Advisor, to his leadership in forming the UIM, Neil served with loyalty, dedication and commitment.

“I was deeply honoured that Neil accepted my invitation to attend the Department’s budget vote in Parliament in July as my special guest. During the debate, I took the opportunity to celebrate his immense contribution to our democracy and publicly honour and thank him for his work, something that he had not been recognised enough for”, said the Minister.

The Minister further added, “On behalf of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. de Beer and all those that he worked with. May his example of selfless dedication be an example to all of us, that we serve at the behest of our country to build a better future for those that will come after us.”

May his soul rest in heavenly peace

Enquiries
James de Villiers
Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 766 0276

