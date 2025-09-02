Commercial Real Estate Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Commercial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Large Will The Commercial Real Estate Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the commercial real estate market size has shown robust growth. It is projected to expand from $5,935.22 billion in 2024 to $6,281.58 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth experienced in the historic period is due to factors such as increasing urbanization, the growing requirement for office spaces by corporations, a rise in infrastructure investments, an increment in foreign direct investments, and an increased need for industrial warehousing.

Anticipations are high for the commercial real estate market as it is predicted to see robust growth in the years to come, with its value set to reach $7,772.12 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The expected uptick during this forecast period is chiefly due to the growing popularity of flexible workspaces, increasing interest in mixed-use developments, a heightened emphasis on sustainable and green building practices, amplified demand in e-commerce-driven logistics, and burgeoning investments in second and third tier cities. Key developments to observe over the forecast period will include technological advancements in property management platforms, pioneering smart building infrastructure, growing R&D for energy-efficient models, significant investment in digital twins for improved real estate planning, and progression in AI-assisted real estate analytics.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Commercial Real Estate Market Landscape?

The commercial real estate market's growth is projected to be fueled by an increase in demand for construction activities. These activities encompass all procedures involved in the construction, renovation, or repair of structures, such as buildings, bridges, roads, and other infrastructures. Urbanization is inducing an escalation in construction activities as more people move to cities, necessitating greater development of residential, commercial, and infrastructure properties. Commercial real estate is amplified by these activities as they aid in the creation of new infrastructure and expansion of existing property stocks. Further, they stimulate economic growth by satiating the need for office spaces, retail hubs, and multi-purpose developments, thereby enhancing urban functionality and investment scope. To illustrate, the United States Census Bureau, a governmental agency in the US, reported that construction expenditure surged from $2,023,662 million in 2023 to $2,156,495 million in 2024. Hence, the growth of the commercial real estate sector is being driven by the escalating demand for construction activities.

Who Are The Top Players In The Commercial Real Estate Market?

Major players in the Commercial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025 include:

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

• BlackRock Inc.

• Cushman & Wakefield Plc

• Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

• Prologis Inc.

• Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

• Savills Plc

• Newmark Group Inc.

• Marcus & Millichap Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Commercial Real Estate Market?

In the commercial real estate market, prominent firms are progressively focusing on the creation of innovative solutions such as large language models. These models aid in managing a variety of subjects and tasks without need for specific task training. Encompassing an immense amount of textual data, large language models are influential artificial intelligence tools that can interpret and produce language resembling human interaction, whilst being contextually relevant. For instance, a leading U.S based real estate company, Jones Lang LaSalle IP Inc., launched JLL GPT in August 2023. This is the first large language model developed specifically for the commercial real estate sector. By offering data-driven insights, simplifying repetitive tasks, and enhancing decision-making processes, JLL GPT is designed to aid industry professionals. Utilizing proprietary commercial real estate data and industry expertise, the model promises accurate and current responses tailored to the needs of brokers, investors, and property managers.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Commercial Real Estate Market

The commercial real estate market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Community Business, Commerce Centre, Other Types

2) By Application: Rental, Sales

3) By End-User: Corporate, Retail, Government, Hospitality, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Community Business: Business Parks, Shared Office Complexes, Local Commercial Buildings, Neighborhood Retail Units

2) By Commerce Centre: Regional Malls, Lifestyle Centers, Outlet Centers, Integrated Retail Complexes

3) By Other Types: Mixed-Use Developments, Logistics Parks, Data Centers, Specialty Commercial Zones

Commercial Real Estate Market Regional Insights

In the Commercial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025, North America featured as the leading region in 2024. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report incorporates a thorough examination of numerous regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

