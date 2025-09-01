St. Albans Barracks / VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 25A2006322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 31, 2025, at approximately 2115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W Berkshire Rd, Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Camden Learned

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 31, 2025, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks received a report of a broken-down motorist on W Berkshire Rd in Berkshire around 2115 hours. Investigation revealed Camden Learned (20) as the reported motorist. He had consumed alcohol, a violation of Learned’s Court Ordered Conditions of Release.

Leonard was issued a citation to appear at the Franklin County Criminal Court on October 06, 2025, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 06, 2025, at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

