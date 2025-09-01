St. Albans Barracks / VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 31, 2025, at approximately 2115 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: W Berkshire Rd, Berkshire, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Camden Learned
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 31, 2025, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks received a report of a broken-down motorist on W Berkshire Rd in Berkshire around 2115 hours. Investigation revealed Camden Learned (20) as the reported motorist. He had consumed alcohol, a violation of Learned’s Court Ordered Conditions of Release.
Leonard was issued a citation to appear at the Franklin County Criminal Court on October 06, 2025, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 06, 2025, at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov
