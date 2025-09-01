Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,985 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2006322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 31, 2025, at approximately 2115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W Berkshire Rd, Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Camden Learned                        

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 31, 2025, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks received a report of a broken-down motorist on W Berkshire Rd in Berkshire around 2115 hours. Investigation revealed Camden Learned (20) as the reported motorist. He had consumed alcohol, a violation of Learned’s Court Ordered Conditions of Release.

 

Leonard was issued a citation to appear at the Franklin County Criminal Court on October 06, 2025, at 0830 hours.   

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 06, 2025, at 0830 hours           

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

V/R,

 

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more