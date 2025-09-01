Archivalia of the month September 2025

SLOVENIA, September 1 - Two short documents from June 1967 and January 1968, which discuss the procedure for appointing oncologist Dr. Majda Mačkovšek Peršič (1919-2014) to the position of the chief physician, provide a starting point for presenting her remarkable life's journey, marked by both great challenges and great achievements. Her work was characterized by »critical judgement in professional matters, her unwavering dedication to her patients, and good relations with her colleagues«.

Archivalia of the month September From Concentration Camp to an Institute – Life's Journey of the Oncologist Majda Mačkovšek Peršič.