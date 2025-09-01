Affinity MSP Introduces AffinityScan.com.au Offering Instant Cybersecurity Risk Assessments in Australia

Affinity MSP launches AffinityScan to give SMBs and enterprises a fast, no-cost way to identify vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.

With AffinityScan, we’ve built a simple tool that gives Australian businesses clear visibility of their cyber risks in under 60 seconds, without cost or complexity.” — Nick Ower

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affinity MSP, a leading Australian Managed IT Support and cybersecurity provider, has launched AffinityScan .com.au, a free platform delivering instant cyber risk assessments to businesses nationwide.In less than 60 seconds, AffinityScan identifies exposed systems, data leaks, and vulnerabilities, providing a clear risk snapshot across email security, network visibility, and data protection. The tool is designed to help SMBs and enterprises take the first step toward stronger cyber resilience.“Small and mid-sized businesses often believe cybercriminals won’t target them, but the reality is quite the opposite,” said Nick Ower, Director of Affinity MSP. “With AffinityScan, we’ve created an easy, accessible tool that gives organisations visibility of their risks, without the complexity or cost barrier. It’s about empowering Australian businesses to take the first step toward stronger cyber resilience.”Key Features of AffinityScan.com.au• Instant Cybersecurity Scan – Simple domain-based scan that delivers results in under one minute.• Risk Snapshot Report – Clear summary across vulnerabilities, email security, data exposure, and network visibility.• Free & No-Obligation – Designed as an entry point for SMBs and enterprises alike.• Backed by Affinity MSP Expertise – Supported by a team of nearly 40 IT professionals delivering managed IT, cloud, and cybersecurity services nationwide.Affinity MSP developed AffinityScan.com.au in response to growing client demand for greater visibility into cyber risks, particularly with the rise of ransomware, phishing, and data breaches targeting Australian SMBs.By offering this tool free of charge, Affinity MSP aims to raise cybersecurity awareness nationwide, while providing businesses with a clear pathway to address issues before they escalate.

