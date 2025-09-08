Affinity MSP – Climbing Up the Rankings

From flying under the radar to national recognition, Affinity MSP climbs rankings on Clutch and Cloudtango and enters Australia’s leading business awards.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affinity MSP, one of Australia’s fastest-growing Managed IT and Cybersecurity providers, is stepping into the spotlight after years of quietly building one of the country’s most trusted technology partners.Historically, the company has flown under the radar — focused on client outcomes rather than chasing accolades. But now, with a strong national presence and a reputation for delivering, Affinity MSP is starting to be recognised across the industry.Key highlights include:• Top 3 MSP in Australia on Clutch – breaking into the Leaders Matrix and gaining recognition among the very best.• Top 5 MSP in Australia on Cloudtango, joining the ranks of the country’s top-performing providers.• Entering the Tech Partner Fast 50 (formerly CRN Fast 50) and the SmartCompany Smart50 awards, aiming to showcase Affinity MSP’s consistent growth and innovation.“After years of putting in the hard work, client by client, we’ve built something special at Affinity,” said Nick Ower, CEO of Affinity MSP. “We’ve never really chased awards in the past, but this year we felt it was time — not just for the business, but for the team. The recognition across Clutch, Cloudtango, and now entering the Fast 50 and SmartCompany awards is proof of what we’ve achieved together. And we’re only just getting started.”With its sights set on climbing even further up the rankings and gaining greater recognition across industry benchmarks, Affinity MSP believes these achievements are just the beginning. The company continues to expand its national footprint, offering security-first Managed IT, Cloud, and Cybersecurity services to businesses across Australia.About Affinity MSPAffinity MSP is one of Australia’s leading Managed IT and Cybersecurity providers, serving businesses across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide. With a dedicated team and a focus on customer outcomes, Affinity MSP delivers end-to-end IT services that help organisations grow securely and strategically.

