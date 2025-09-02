Construction Worker Safety Market to Exceed US $5.72 Billion by 2029, with 10.7% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Construction Worker Safety Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Construction Worker Safety Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the last few years, we have seen swift growth in the market size of construction worker safety. It is predicted to rise from $3.44 billion in 2024 to $3.81 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This substantial growth during the historic period is the result of a surge in demand for on-the-job safety training, an enhanced integration of IoT in safety monitoring, an increase in worker compensation claims, a growing focus on the design of ergonomic equipment, and a trend toward automation to mitigate manual hazards.

In the coming years, the market size of the construction worker safety sector is forecasted to experience significant growth, reaching $5.72 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This expansion in the anticipated period is driven by factors such as the rising application of AI-aided safety systems, escalating demand for wearable safety gadgets, an increasing focus on mental health and wellness initiatives, the adoption of drone surveillance for site safety, and escalating investments in smart construction locations. Key trends to look out during the forecast period include improvements in real-time danger detection systems, the creation of smart helmets equipped with augmented reality, invention in exoskeletons to aid workers, advancements in biometric monitoring technologies, and the growth of mobile apps designed for safety management.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Construction Worker Safety Market?

Anticipated growth in the construction worker safety market is projected to be fueled by an increase in workplace mishaps. These unexpected occurrences during work duties often result in injuries, health complications, or property damages. The rapid pace of construction projects, coupled with tight timelines and labor shortages, often leads to insufficient safety training and a lack of strict adherence to safety norms, which in turn escalates the number of workplace accidents. Safety measures for construction workers aim to mitigate such incidents with stringent rules, safety equipment, and all-encompassing training. This not only lessens the risk of injuries but also establishes a culture that prioritizes safety on construction sites. As per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Practice data from April 2025, there was a significant increase of 8.4% in construction workers' deaths in 2022, with 1,069 lives lost, against the previous year. Given this, the escalating workplace accidents are boosting the growth of the construction worker safety market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Construction Worker Safety Market?

Major players in the Construction Worker Safety Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• 3M Company

• DuPont

• Hilti AG

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Ansell Limited

• MSA Safety Incorporated

• JSP Ltd.

• Delta Plus Group

• Centurion

What Are The Top Trends In The Construction Worker Safety Industry?

Leading corporations in the construction worker safety market are introducing novel solutions such as construction worker safety monitoring systems. These are designed to enhance the detection of hazards in real time and assist firms in adhering to safety regulations. A construction worker safety monitoring system is a cutting-edge technology that observes the location of workers and site conditions momentarily, thus recognizing safety threats. This accelerates the response to any incidents, thereby improving overall site safety. For example, in January 2024, Grace Industries, a US-based lifeline electronic products company, introduced Grace Connected Safety. This product is designed to improve the safety tracking of workers in isolated, distant or high-risk fields. The advanced system takes advantage of wearable technologies such as Grace Pendants. These devices are equipped with motion sensors, fall detection, GPS, and a panic button, which are integrated into the Grace Cloud Connect platform. The platform operates on diverse connectivity options, like Ethernet, Wi-Fi, cellular, and satellite, to provide instantaneous safety monitoring, incident alerts, and emergency notifications directly to assigned personnel, excluding the requirement for external call centers. The system is particularly designed for solitary and remote workers in high-risk industries and comprises features such as expedited alarm response, accurate location mapping, and adaptable notification features. This allows employers to ensure immediate action during emergencies, thereby augmenting overall workforce safeguarding.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Construction Worker Safety Market Segments

The construction worker safety market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Personal Protective Equipment, Fall Protection Equipment, Safe Excess Equipment

2) By Technology: Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Safety Management Software, Automation And Robotics, Virtual And Augmented Reality (VR Or AR), Wearable Sensors

3) By Construction Type: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

4) By Application: Worker Body Safety, Workplace Safety

5) By End-User: Construction, Government, Energy And Utility, Mining And Resource, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Personal Protective Equipment: Safety Helmets, Safety Glasses, Protective Gloves, Protective Footwear, High-Visibility Clothing

2) By Fall Protection Equipment: Body Harnesses, Lanyards, Anchorage Connectors, Self-Retracting Lifelines, Guardrails

3) By Safe Excess Equipment: Access Platforms, Scaffoldings, Ladders, Temporary Stairs, Walkways

Which Regions Are Dominating The Construction Worker Safety Market Landscape?

North America was the largest region in the construction worker safety market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the construction worker safety market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

