Kuvings to Highlight Future of Healthy Living at IFA 2025

Kuvings Brings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO Series to IFA 2025

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings CEO Jong Boo Kim ) will participate in IFA 2025, Europe’s largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show, taking place in Berlin from September 5 to 9.Following its successful appearance last year, the company will once again present its latest innovations, including the Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S, with a strong focus on expanding its presence in the European market and connecting with new business partners.Since 1924, IFA has stood as the world’s leading trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances, uniting more than 2,000 global brands and hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.*Flagship Product: AUTO SeriesThe Kuvings AUTO Series has been recognized worldwide for its innovative design and user convenience. Featuring an extra-large hopper, it allows users to insert whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting, making it possible to prepare large batches of juice with ease. Its slow masticating technology minimizes nutrient loss, preserves freshness and flavor, and ensures a quiet operation. With easy cleaning and durability, the AUTO Series is suitable not only for households but also for cafés, restaurants, and juice bars.*Trusted by Global ConsumersKuvings continues to build strong consumer trust worldwide. In Poland, Kuvings has won the “Laur Konsumenta (Golden Consumer Award)” for 10 consecutive years since 2016, solidifying its position as one of the country’s most popular kitchen appliance brands.In addition, Forbes DACH (German-speaking edition) praised the Kuvings AUTO Series as “a product that goes beyond a simple juicer, combining health, quality, and sustainability in one solution.”*Expanding Product LineupAt IFA 2025, Kuvings will not only highlight its AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer but also showcase its CB1000 professional vacuum blender, designed with a Sound Enclosure and vacuum technology to minimize oxidation and keep juices and smoothies fresh. Already adopted by cafés and restaurants worldwide, the CB1000 demonstrates Kuvings’ expanding presence in both consumer and professional markets.A Kuvings spokesperson said, “IFA is an essential platform to demonstrate our innovations and brand value to a global audience. With our flagship AUTO Series and premium commercial appliances, we aim to further strengthen our global footprint and inspire healthier lifestyles.”

