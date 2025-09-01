SCSVMV Partners with eMudhra to Launch a Pioneering Academic Course on Digital Public Infrastructure

Kaushik Srinivasan, Co-Founder and EVP, eMudhra Limited Kaushik Srinivasan (Co-Founder and EVP, eMudhra) and Lakshmi Kaushik (Head - CSR, eMudhra) Felicitated by SCSVMV Management

Empowering future talent with practical expertise in India’s Digital Trust ecosystem through an industry–academia collaboration.

BENGALURU, INDIA, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark initiative to bridge the gap between academia and industry, Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya (SCSVMV), Enathur, announced its collaboration with eMudhra, India’s largest Certifying Authority, to introduce a Value-Added Course on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

The official launch ceremony of this program was held on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 12:05 PM in the Central Library at the SCSVMV campus. Students, faculty, and distinguished guests witnessed the beginning of a transformative journey in digital education.

The course is among the first initiatives in India to embed Digital Public Infrastructure as a structured academic offering within a university curriculum. It has been carefully designed to provide students with hands-on expertise in key components of India’s digital ecosystem, including eKYC, emSigner for digital signatures, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). By equipping students with these future-ready skills, the program aims to foster high-demand career opportunities and contribute to the creation of a digitally empowered workforce.

Dr. G. Srinivasu, Vice Chancellor, SCSVMV, described the program as a “transformative opportunity that blends academic rigor with real-world application,” enabling students to emerge as leaders in shaping India’s digital economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Kaushik, Head – CSR, eMudhra, said: “At eMudhra, we are deeply committed to driving inclusive growth through digital empowerment. Our CSR initiatives are focused on creating long-term impact by fostering digital literacy, cybersecurity awareness, and employability skills. Partnering with SCSVMV to introduce this Digital Public Infrastructure course is a step forward in preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. We believe this program will not only strengthen India’s digital talent pool but also contribute to building a robust digital trust ecosystem for the future.”

The collaboration between SCSVMV and eMudhra underscores a shared vision: to integrate Digital Public Infrastructure education into mainstream academia, thereby shaping a new generation of professionals capable of navigating and leading India’s evolving digital landscape.

About eMudhra

eMudhra Limited is a global leader in digital trust, cybersecurity, and identity management, serving enterprises and governments across more than 25 countries. As India’s largest licensed Certifying Authority, eMudhra provides a wide range of solutions in Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), Digital Signatures, Certificate Lifecycle Management, Identity & Access Management (IAM), and Paperless Transformation. The company is also a pioneer in enabling digital public infrastructure adoption, supporting compliance with global standards such as eIDAS, NIST, and GDPR. Through its CSR initiatives, eMudhra actively contributes to digital literacy, cybersecurity awareness, and employability programs that empower communities for the digital age.

About SCSVMV

Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya (SCSVMV) was established in 1993 in Enathur, near Kanchipuram in Tamilnadu with blessings of Shankaracharya Swamijis of Kanchi. The University provides quality higher education and encourages research, with a deep social commitment to encourage students from different strata of society, especially with special emphasis on rural areas. The University has a unique focus on integrating traditional knowledge with modern scientific practices with a global outlook, and offers a variety of courses in the fields of Science, Engineering and Technology, Management, Education, Languages and Indian Culture, Allied Health Sciences and Ayurvedic Medicine. It also houses a unique Palm Leaf Manuscript Preservation Centre in the International Library.

