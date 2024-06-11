eMudhra appoints Carmine Auletta as Managing Director for the European Market

Carmine Auletta Appointed as MD for the European Market

The digital identity and transaction management solutions provider reinforces its commitment to the European Market.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMudhra (NS: EMUD), a leading provider of digital identity and transaction management solutions, announced that it has appointed Carmine Auletta as MD for Europe.

Auletta has 30 years of experience in the digital transformation and technology sectors, having worked with various multinational corporations and leading consultancies across the United States and Europe. Auletta brings deep experience and expertise in the European Digital Trust Market from his past work experiences, where he successfully completed, among other achievements, the acquisition of several companies in this field. He has served as Chairman of AssoCertificatori, the association of Italian Trust Service Providers and as Board Member and Executive Committee Member of the Cloud Signature Consortium, a Brussels-based association committed to define the global standards for digital signatures.

He will be responsible for driving eMudhra's growth and expansion in the European market, where the company offers its innovative solutions for digital signature, identity assurance, data security, and paperless workflows.

Opportunities in the European Market

The European market for digital identity and transaction management is undergoing significant changes and challenges, as well as opportunities for growth and innovation. The arrival of the eIDAS 2 Regulation will create a harmonized legal framework and a single market for electronic identification and trust services in the European Union. This will foster cross-border recognition and interoperability of digital identities and services, as well as enhance the security and privacy of online transactions.

eMudhra is well positioned to take advantage of the eIDAS 2 Regulation, as it is one of the few global players to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions that comply with the sector’s highest standards and technical requirements. eMudhra's solutions are based on the latest technologies and best practices, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, biometrics, and cloud computing.

Europe has been witnessing a wave of consolidation of the Digital Trust sector. This trend is driven by the increasing competition and sophistication of the market, and the demand for scale and variety of offerings. eMudhra is looking for potential targets and partners that can add value and strengthen its current portfolio and capabilities, as well as speed up the growth of its geographic presence in Europe. eMudhra is flexible to both partnerships and acquisitions, as long as they fit with its vision and values.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Auletta to our team. He has a proven track record of delivering successful projects and building strong relationships with customers and partners in the European region. His expertise and vision will help us accelerate our presence and penetration in this strategic market," said Mr. V. Srinivasan, Executive Chairman of eMudhra.

"I am excited to join eMudhra and lead its European expansion. eMudhra has a unique value proposition and a strong portfolio of solutions that address the growing demand for digital identity and transaction management in the post-pandemic era. I look forward to working with the talented team and expanding our footprint and customer base in Europe," said Mr. Auletta.

About eMudhra

eMudhra is a global digital identity and transaction management company that provides solutions for secure and paperless transactions. The company leverages its proprietary digital signature and identity verification platform to enable businesses, governments, and individuals to authenticate and transact online with confidence. eMudhra has issued over 70 million digital certificates and processed over 3 billion transactions worldwide. The company has a presence in India, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. For more information, visit emudhra.com.