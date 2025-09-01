【Muslim-friendly Destination】MGTO promotes Macao in international travel fair in Indonesia again

MACAU, September 1 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) joined ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia from 28 to 31 August, running a mega Macao Pavilion with a travel trade delegation to highlight the destination’s vibrant appeal of “tourism +” for potential visitors from Indonesia and Southeast Asia, in active pursuit of international visitor markets.

Destination marketing at biannual travel fairs

Held biannually, the international travel fair organized by the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO) is one of the largest consumer travel fairs in Indonesia, engaging many travel destinations, airlines and tourism operators from different parts of the world. MGTO was invited to participate in both ASTINDO Travel Fairs in Jakarta together with Macao’s travel trade this year, capitalizing on the direct air connectivity between Macao and Jakarta to brand Macao as an international destination and boost visitations from Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Macao is ranked for the first time as one of the “Muslim-friendly destinations” this year, a recognition that drives the marketing endeavors forward. Engaging once again in the Association’s travel fair since February, MGTO set up a 36-square-meter Macao Pavilion featuring interactive games, a giant model of Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK and artistic installations in Macao’s style. There was a splendid showcase of Macao’s World Heritage and rich tapestry of “tourism +” ranging from colorful events, culinary delights to leisure experiences. The pavilion’s rooftop was modeled after MAK MAK’s chest badge and a racing circuit, teeming with the city’s unique and vibrant aroma.

Four tourism enterprises from Macao joined the travel fair with MGTO to present the latest tourism products and connect with their Indonesian counterparts for closer cooperation. To expand Macao’s presence, MGTO placed advertisements and showed promotional videos at the fair, along with social media posts and other parallel promotional initiatives, to elevate the destination’s profile and visibility, igniting Indonesians and Southeast Asians’ interest in visiting Macao.

Vast potential of Muslim visitor market

Macao is included for the first time this year on the world-leading Global Muslim Travel Index 2025 (GMTI) published by CrescentRating and Mastercard. The GMTI 2025 ranks Macao 16th in the overall ranking as a Muslim-friendly destination (non-Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) destinations). Targeting Indonesia as one of the ten largest international visitor markets for Macao, MGTO keeps unfolding promotional initiatives this year. Delegates of Indonesian travel trade were invited to pay a familiarization visit to Macao and participate in the 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo. The Office also partnered with local tourism businesses to showcase multi-destination tourism products in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for the Indonesian market. In May, a “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” was held in Jakarta, among other initiatives.

Mega roadshow in October

MGTO will organize a mega Macao travel roadshow in Indonesia in October, to attract visitors from worldwide and the Muslim market with vast potential, to Macao for vacation and spending.

In the future, MGTO is dedicated to tapping into the Southeast Asian visitor market through a variety of promotional initiatives, to expand the reach into international visitor markets and invigorate Macao’s tourism and economic development.