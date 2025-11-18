UM’s three new master’s programmes now open for applications

MACAU, November 18 - To support Macao’s economic diversification and meet industry needs, the University of Macau (UM) will launch three new master’s programmes for the 2026/2027 academic year, covering smart power grid, pharmaceutical sciences, and artificial intelligence and education. Prospective students can apply directly through UM’s official website. The application deadline is 13 March 2026.

The three new master’s programmes are: Master of Science in Smart Power Grid (offered by the Faculty of Science and Technology), Master of Philosophy in Pharmaceutical Sciences (offered by the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences), and Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Education (offered by the Faculty of Education).

The Master of Science in Smart Power Grid programme offered by the Faculty of Science and Technology aims to cultivate high-calibre research and technical professionals in the field of electrical engineering to meet the development needs of the energy industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The curriculum covers advanced power electronics, power system operation and control, renewable energy technologies, and cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence (AI) applications in power systems, power system economics and carbon market, smart power grid, and data analysis for Internet of Things. Graduates will have a solid theoretical foundation in smart grids and will be equipped with problem-solving skills in engineering contexts through laboratory simulations, project research, and industry collaboration.

The Master of Philosophy in Pharmaceutical Sciences programme offered by the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences aims to nurture high-level pharmaceutical talent with expertise in innovative drug development, precision medicine, and disease prevention. The curriculum covers core areas such as advanced pharmacology and toxicology, medicinal chemistry and phytochemistry, modern pharmaceutics, computational pharmacy, structural biology and drug discovery. The programme deeply integrates the essence of modern pharmaceutical sciences with Chinese medicine research, and incorporates innovative applications of emerging technologies such as AI in the pharmaceutical field. Graduates will have a wide range of career options, such as working in the R&D departments of pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, government regulatory bodies, pharmacy departments of hospitals, multinational pharmaceutical companies. They will be able to contribute to the biopharmaceutical industry and drug innovation.

The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Education programme offered by the Faculty of Education is designed to cultivate educational professionals for the Greater Bay Area, preparing them to integrate AI into school curricula and administration, and provide support for the formulation of education policies. The curriculum covers theoretical knowledge related to AI, the effective integration of AI technologies into classroom teaching, school curriculum design and assessment systems, the application of appropriate AI technologies to optimise school leadership and management, the social and ethical implications of AI, and the analysis of the use of AI in educational contexts through critical thinking. Graduates will be able to teach AI-related courses in primary and secondary schools, use AI technologies in interdisciplinary education, serve as school technology consultants (e.g. using AI technologies to enhance personalised learning), and work as either AI-based curriculum developers (e.g. participating in the development of new applications or the design of AI-driven learning and educational activities) or educational software developers.

For further information on admissions and programmes, please visit the UM Graduate School webpage: https://grs.um.edu.mo/index.php/prospective-students/. For enquiries, please contact the Graduate School (email: gradschool@um.edu.mo; phone: +853 8822 4898).