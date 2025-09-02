The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Composite Decks And Railing Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $6.39 billion by 2029

It will grow to $4.17 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Composite Decks And Railing Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for composite decks and railing has seen a quick rise. Its growth is projected to increase from $3.95 billion in 2024 to $4.36 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Factors contributing to its expansion during the historic period include the increasing inclination towards outdoor living spaces, higher adoption of its commercial applications, an upward trend in renovation and remodeling projects, improved availability of advanced composite materials, and its growing cost-effectiveness as opposed to conventional wood.

Rapid progression is anticipated in the composite decks and railing market in the next few years. The market is predicted to escalate to $6.39 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. Several factors contribute to this growth during the forecast period including the rising trend of green and sustainable construction practices, increased demand for personalized outdoor designs, a surge in construction projects in developing economies, preference shift towards composite in place of traditional wood, and improved availability of advanced composite materials. Key trends in the forecast period contain a progression in co-extrusion technology for better durability, the growth of capped composite decking, innovation in the utilization of recycled material for eco-friendly products, advancements in fire-resistant composite materials, and the creation of modular railing systems for easy assembly.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Composite Decks And Railing Market Landscape?

The growth of the composite decks and railing market is anticipated to be driven by the surge in residential construction activities. These activities involve the construction or renovation of residential structures, including individual family homes, apartment buildings, and other residential properties. The growth in such activities is largely due to the population expansion, which leads to a higher demand for housing and subsequent construction of new residential properties to cater to increasing households. The uptake of composite decks and railing is boosted by this rise in construction, as homeowners and contractors increasingly look for low-maintenance and durable solutions for their outdoor requirements when constructing new homes or during renovation projects. For example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, an Australian government body, reported in July 2023 that the number of homes under construction soared to 240,813 in the 2023 March quarter, up from 240,065 in 2022. Of this total, new builds were 103,778 in 2023, which is an increase from 101,240 the previous year. Hence, the rising residential construction activities act as a major driver for the composite decks and railing market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Composite Decks And Railing Market?

Major players in the Composite Decks And Railing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• CertainTeed Products Corporation

• Trex Company Inc.

• Fiberon LLC

• Deckorators Inc.

• Cali Bamboo LLC

• Fortress Building Products Inc.

• NewTechWood America Inc.

• MoistureShield Inc.

• UPM Biocomposites Inc.

• Resysta North America Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Composite Decks And Railing Market?

Leading firms within the composite decks and railings sector are concentrating on adopting advanced technologies such as heat-mitigating infrared (IR) reflective technology to decrease surface heat accumulation, enhance user amenity in warm climates, and elevate the comprehensive outdoor living experience. Heat-mitigating infrared (IR) reflective technology is a method of surface treatment or material formulation created to reflect infrared rays from the sun, subsequently reducing heat absorption. For example, in February 2025, Trex Company Inc., a company based in the US that specializes in manufacturing, introduced its wider Trex Select line which included performance-engineered boards equipped with proprietary SunComfortable IR heat-mitigating technology. This marked it as the industry's first mid-tier composite decking product to incorporate this innovation to decrease surface heat and enhance outdoor comfort. The newly introduced boards are engineered with a sophisticated aesthetic, featuring fashionable colors like malted barley, millstone, and whiskey barrel, and are designed to reflect infrared radiation, thus keeping the deck surfaces cooler under direct sunlight.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Composite Decks And Railing Market

The composite decks and railing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Capped Composites, Uncapped Composites

2) By Material: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Wood-Plastic Composite (WPC), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

3) By Application: Decks, Railings, Fencing, Privacy Screens, Pool Surrounds

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Home Improvement Stores, Contractors, Landscapers

5) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Capped Composites: Three-Sided Capped Composites, Four-Sided Capped Composites, Co-Extruded Capped Composites, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capped Composites

2) By Uncapped Composites: Solid Core Uncapped Composites, Hollow Core Uncapped Composites, Wood-Fiber Uncapped Composites, Recycled Plastic Uncapped Composites

Composite Decks And Railing Market Regional Insights

In the Composite Decks And Railing Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. The upcoming period forecasts Asia-Pacific as the region with the fastest expected growth. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

