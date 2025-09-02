The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Composite Decking And Railing Market Set to Reach $6.57 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $6.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Composite Decking And Railing Market Through 2025?

The market size for composite decking and railing has seen swift development in the recent past. Its valuation is projected to escalate from $3.89 billion recorded in 2024, to a considerable $4.33 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The exceptional growth over the preceding time period is as a result of an increased inclination among consumers towards low-maintenance external solutions, a surge in residential overhauling and refurbishing activities, an enhanced environmental understanding and the need for eco-friendly materials, proliferation in urban and suburban residential constructions, along with an increased uptake by expert contractors and builders.

There is an anticipated significant expansion in the composite decking and railing market, with projections estimating a market worth of $6.58 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This expected surge during the forecast period is due to several factors including an increasing emphasis on climate-friendly construction materials, a rise in investment in smart homes and enhancements in outdoor living, growing demand for materials that are customizable in aesthetics and retain color, a rise in green building certifications and standards for sustainable construction, and a burgeoning DIY culture along with the prevalence of e-commerce. Further trends expected during this forecast period involve a transition towards textured, multi-tonal finishes, the development of capped composite technologies, incorporation of smart railing systems and lighting, a preference for easy-install and modular systems, and the development of composite materials that are bio-based.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Composite Decking And Railing Market?

The surge in home refurbishments is set to spur the expansion of the composite decking and railing market. Home refurbishment involves enhancements, alterations, or rejuvenation of a residential property by modifying its structure, design, or function to augment its appearance, comfort, or worth. The escalation in home refurbishment chiefly stems from a heightened awareness of interior aesthetics, with a greater number of homeowners wanting visually pleasing, customized, and contemporary living spaces which mirror their personal style and add comfort. Composite decking and railing contribute to home refurbishments by offering a robust, low-upkeep, and visually attractive outdoor living solution that brings sustained worth and a modern touch to any property. For example, in 2023, Houzz, a software development platform based in the US, stated that in 2022, about 28% of homeowners modified their kitchens, and 25% refurbished their bathrooms, a slight increase from 27% and 24% in 2021, respectively. Consequently, the surge in home refurbishments is fueling the expansion of the composite decking and railing market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Composite Decking And Railing Market?

Major players in the Composite Decking And Railing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The AZEK Company Inc.

• Trex Company Inc.

• Tamko Building Products Inc.

• Amerhart Limited

• Fiberon LLC

• Deckorators Inc.

• Fortress Railing Systems

• Cali Bamboo LLC

• Digger Specialties Inc.

• MoistureShield

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Composite Decking And Railing Market?

Main participants in the composite decking and railing market, like prominent businesses, are concentrating their efforts on the creation of revolutionary solutions like modular decking tiles. These innovations aim to augment the durability and ease of installation for contemporary outdoor living areas. Modular decking tiles are easily interlockable, pre-made deck parts designed for swift and trouble-free installation over surfaces such as gravel, concrete, or pre-existing decks. For example, MoistureShield, a composite decking manufacturer based in the US, introduced InstaDeck along with two novel railing systems, Fathom Steel Railing and Navigator Composite Railing, in February 2024. InstaDeck is a lightweight decking tile system constructed from high-strength composite substances with built-in locked edges for rapid DIY installation. It can be installed over pre-existing surfaces such as balconies or patios, and it resists moisture, fading, and deformation, making it suitable for both residential and commercial outdoor uses. Fathom’s steel railing merges modern aesthetics with powder-coated steel durability while Navigator offers a maintenance-free wooden finish. These additions enhance the style, safety, and installation simplicity in outdoor building projects.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Composite Decking And Railing Market

The composite decking and railing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Capped Composites, Uncapped Composites

2) By Product Type: Decking Boards, Railing Systems, Fencing Panels, Accessories

3) By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Wholesale Distributors, Online Retail, Specialty Retail Stores

5) By End-User: Contractors, Homeowners, Architects, Landscapers

Subsegments:

1) By Capped Composites: Capped Polymer Composite, Capped Wood-Plastic Composite, Three-Sided Capped Composite, Four-Sided Capped Composite, Co-Extruded Composite Decking, High-Density Polyethylene Based Capped Composite

2) By Uncapped Composites: Wood-Plastic Composite, Polypropylene-Based Composites, Recycled Plastic Composite, Single-Extrusion Composite Decking, Low-Density Polyethylene Based Composite

Global Composite Decking And Railing Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the Composite Decking and Railing Global Market Report 2025. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will be the most rapidly developing area for the forecast timeline. The report covers a wide range of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

