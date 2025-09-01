Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,985 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 02, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Champaign Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications System Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District I - Ivy Pointe
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Columbiana City of East Liverpool
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
East Liverpool City Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Crawford Galion Public Library Association
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga The Cooperative Council of Governments, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of Moreland Hills
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Beachwood
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Arcanum Area Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Defiance Milford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Delaware Liberty Grand New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Powell Development Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Evans Farm New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield Village of Stoutsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Franklin Hayden Run Community Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Worthington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Sanctuary Home Health Care, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Urbancrest Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Guernsey Oxford Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Hamilton County General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Village of St. Bernard
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hardin Ada Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Henry Village of New Bavaria
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Highland Village of Lynchburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Holmes Killbuck Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Huron Lyme Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Logan Stokes Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Bloomfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lucas City of Sylvania
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Paint Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of West Jefferson
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Plain City Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Darby Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mahoning Austintown Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Marion Metropolitan Educational Technology Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Meigs Syracuse-Racine Regional Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Miami Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Bradford Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Morrow North Fork Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Ottawa Erie Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Paulding Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Pickaway County Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wayne Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Portage City of Kent
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Kent City Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Reed Memorial Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Preble Preble County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Putnam Sugar Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Dupont
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Shelby Botkins Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Stark Massillon City Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Massillon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Newton Falls Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Tuscarawas Auburn Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Van Wert York Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Vinton Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more