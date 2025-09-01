Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 02, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 02, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Champaign
|Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications System Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District I - Ivy Pointe
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|City of East Liverpool
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|East Liverpool City Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Crawford
|Galion Public Library Association
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|The Cooperative Council of Governments, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of Moreland Hills
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Beachwood
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Arcanum Area Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Milford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Delaware
|Liberty Grand New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Powell Development Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Evans Farm New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield
|Village of Stoutsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Hayden Run Community Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Worthington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sanctuary Home Health Care, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Urbancrest Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Guernsey
|Oxford Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Village of St. Bernard
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|Ada Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Henry
|Village of New Bavaria
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Highland
|Village of Lynchburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Holmes
|Killbuck Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Huron
|Lyme Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Logan
|Stokes Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Bloomfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|City of Sylvania
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Paint Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of West Jefferson
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Plain City Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Darby Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Austintown Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Marion
|Metropolitan Educational Technology Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Meigs
|Syracuse-Racine Regional Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Bradford Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Morrow
|North Fork Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|Erie Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Paulding
|Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wayne Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|City of Kent
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Kent City Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Reed Memorial Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Preble
|Preble County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Putnam
|Sugar Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Dupont
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Shelby
|Botkins Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Massillon City Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Massillon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Newton Falls Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Tuscarawas
|Auburn Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Van Wert
|York Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Vinton
|Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
