Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 02, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Champaign Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications System Council of Governments

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District I - Ivy Pointe

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Columbiana City of East Liverpool

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

East Liverpool City Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Crawford Galion Public Library Association

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Cuyahoga The Cooperative Council of Governments, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of Moreland Hills

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Beachwood

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Arcanum Area Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Defiance Milford Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Delaware Liberty Grand New Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Powell Development Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Evans Farm New Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Fairfield Village of Stoutsville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Franklin Hayden Run Community Development Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Worthington Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sanctuary Home Health Care, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Urbancrest Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Guernsey Oxford Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Hamilton County General Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Village of St. Bernard

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hardin Ada Area Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Henry Village of New Bavaria

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Highland Village of Lynchburg

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Holmes Killbuck Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Huron Lyme Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Logan Stokes Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Bloomfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lucas City of Sylvania

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Paint Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of West Jefferson

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Plain City Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Darby Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Mahoning Austintown Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Marion Metropolitan Educational Technology Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Meigs Syracuse-Racine Regional Sewer District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Miami Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Bradford Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Morrow North Fork Joint Township Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Ottawa Erie Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Paulding Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Pickaway Pickaway County Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Wayne Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Portage City of Kent

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Kent City Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Reed Memorial Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Preble Preble County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Putnam Sugar Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Village of Dupont

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Shelby Botkins Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Stark Massillon City Health Department

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Massillon

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Newton Falls Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Tuscarawas Auburn Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Van Wert York Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Vinton Harrison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR



