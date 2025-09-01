Ukrainian Police Instructors Complete EOD Training in Kosovo with Support from Canadian NGO Mriya Aid

National Police of Ukraine instructors graduate with IMAS EOD certification

Canadian NGO Mriya Aid Strengthens Ukraine’s Demining Capacity Through Training, Technology, and Support to Police and State Agencies

By investing in training, technology, and equipment for police officers and other Ukrainian EOD professionals, we are investing in the safety of Ukrainian communities and in Ukraine’s future.” — Lesya Granger, CEO and Chair of the Board, Mriya Aid

LVIV AND KYIV, UKRAINE, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Ukrainian police instructors from the Ministry of Internal Affairs have successfully completed an intensive four-week demining course at Praedium Consulting Malta's mine action training centre MAT Kosovo, supported and funded by the Canadian NGO Mriya Aid. The officers, all specializing in explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), will now pass on their expertise to future police cadets at the Lviv State University of Internal Affairs and the Kyiv Police Academy Training Centre of the National Academy of Internal Affairs. Both institutions play a key role in training future police officers across Ukraine.

This EOD International Mine Action Standards (IMAS) Level 1–2 training course responded to a request from Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. By equipping Ukrainian police instructors with advanced demining skills and knowledge, the program ensures that Ukraine's police officers working in EOD will be ready to face to perform their tasks in urban environments during the war.

“Right now our enemy is attacking Ukrainian cities with a large number of drones carrying submunitions that our police officers had never encountered before. That is why we need to train both our students and active officers on how to handle explosive hazards,” said Andriy Krasnoshchok, an instructor at the Lviv State University of Internal Affairs who has taught for more than 20 years.

His colleague, Andriy Leonenko, from the Kyiv Police Academy Training Centre, emphasized: “Beyond shelling with various types of ammunition, we face the problem of unexploded ordnance reaching cities from the frontline. This is our new reality, and we must teach officers how to identify such threats and handle them safely.”

During the war, Ukrainian police officers operate in some of the most dangerous environments. They are among the first to arrive at the scene of missile or drone strikes, where they evacuate civilians, secure unexploded munitions, and protect communities from further threats. Police sappers play a vital role in making entire regions habitable again, clearing residential areas, schools, kindergartens, and roads so that families can return safely to their homes.

Participants emphasized that the training in Kosovo not only provided new technical skills but also introduced participants to a teaching methodology recognized as one of the best in Europe. “We were impressed by the diversity of practical exercises, all closely resembling real-life scenarios faced by Ukrainian police, such as moving an explosive device without specialized equipment, or conducting on-site disposal without relocation,” explained Leonenko.

With their return to Ukraine, the five newly trained instructors will immediately begin integrating their knowledge at Ukraine’s leading police academies. By preparing cadets and officers to recognize and neutralize explosive threats, these instructors are strengthening Ukraine’s capacity to withstand one of the most pressing dangers of the war.

This collaboration between Ukrainian institutions, international training centers, and Canadian civil society underscores the growing global commitment to supporting Ukraine’s resilience. By expanding access to EOD training, technology, and equipment, Mriya Aid and its partners are ensuring that Ukraine can continue to defend its people, restore its land, and build a safer future.

Mriya Aid’s support for Ukrainian police instructors is part of its broader mission to strengthen Ukraine’s EOD and demining capacity. Since 2022, Mriya Aid has delivered over $10M in humanitarian and military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and affiliated government bodies. Its most recent “2024-2025 EOD train and equip” program, backed in part by the Canadian Government, has already resulted in 190 sappers trained to international IMAS standards, equipped with specialized tools, PPE, and survivability gear, directly supporting Ukraine’s ability to clear infrastructure, restore liberated territories, and safeguard civilians.

This program has been recognized as one of the most impactful military training initiatives for Ukraine, complementing Canadian Armed Forces’ Operation UNIFIER. It has exceeded planned outcomes, advanced Canadian and Ukrainian defence priorities, and promoted Women, Peace and Security objectives by involving women in uniform in EOD training.

Lesya Granger, CEO and Chair of Mriya Aid, underlined the importance of building Ukraine’s long-term EOD resilience: “We are proud to help Ukrainian police officers acquire knowledge and skills that save lives. Sappers and EOD specialists work every day in extremely dangerous conditions. During this war they have become an invisible frontline, ensuring the safety of towns and villages. By investing in their training, technology, and equipment, we are investing in the safety of Ukrainian communities and in Ukraine’s future. For us, this is not just a project, it is our contribution to saving lives and to Ukrainian victory.”

Ben Remfrey, Co-founder of Praedium Consulting Malta and the Managing Director of MAT Kosovo: “We are honoured to have trained Ukrainian police instructors at MAT Kosovo. Their dedication and professionalism were evident throughout the course. Ukraine is currently facing some of the most complex explosive threats in modern conflict, and we are proud that the knowledge and skills gained here will be passed on to future generations of Ukrainian police officers. Training EOD specialists is not only about technical expertise, it is above all about saving lives and protecting communities. We are grateful to our partner, the Canadian organization Mriya Aid, for supporting this mission. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and remain committed to continuing our support.”

