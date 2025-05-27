Toronto to Host 'Safeguarding Ukraine’s Future' Conference on Security Guarantees and Demining for Recovery

The NATO Association of Canada panel with Her Excellency Yuliya Kovaliv, Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada A NATO Association of Canada event with the Honourable David Collenette speaking NATO's 75th anniversary celebration with NATO Association of Canada's CEO Robert Baines, Board Member Lisa Shymko and BGen R.T. Strickland

Canada's Role in Global Stability through Support and Investment for Ukraine's Recovery and Reconstruction

Talking about Ukraine’s security today means shaping the security of the Euro-Atlantic space tomorrow. As a NATO ally, Canada understands the value of collective defence and long-term peacebuilding.” — Robert Baines, President & CEO, NATO Association of Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 31, leading Canadian and Ukrainian institutions will gather in Toronto for a high-level international conference, “Safeguarding Ukraine’s Future: Security Guarantees and Demining for Recovery & Reconstruction.” This timely event will explore the critical foundations of Ukraine’s post-war recovery, including long-term security frameworks, large-scale demining efforts, and private-sector investment.

The conference is co-hosted by The NATO Association of Canada, the Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce, and Canadian non-profit Mriya Aid, with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto, and the Centre for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, University of Toronto.

According to the latest World Bank estimates, Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction will cost over CAD 760 billion over the next decade - making it one of the largest reconstruction projects in modern history. This effort will require sustained international commitment, including leadership from Canada’s public and private sectors. The conference aims to answer the question of how to best commit to Ukraine and how Canada can lead the way.

The conference program features three panels, moving from big-picture geopolitics to on-the-ground economic and security solutions. Topics will include enforceable ceasefire mechanisms, Canada’s role in defence industry collaboration, and realistic pathways toward NATO membership for Ukraine. The discussion will provide actionable insights into what Ukraine offers, what investors need, and why some Canadian companies are already moving forward.

The third panel will explore how Canada, NATO and the international community can lead in supporting the clearance of mines and explosive ordnance, and the key role that demining plays in Ukraine as a security, humanitarian, and economic priority.

The conference will also feature two exhibits: an immersive virtual reality exhibit “Living the War”, offering participants a stark visual experience of the destruction in Ukraine caused by Russia’s invasion, and a demining exhibit presenting hazards and tools used to clear explosive remnants of war and ordnance in Ukraine.

Conference panels:

Panel 1: Securing the Foundation: NATO Membership and Intermediary Security Guarantees

Panel 2: Security Guarantees in Action: Strong Security Agreements for Business in Ukraine and Canadian Investors

Panel 3: Securing the Ground: Demining Ukraine for Recovery and Reconstruction

Speakers:

Diane Francis, editor, journalist, best-selling author

H.E. Yuliya Kovaliv, Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada

H.E. Egidijus Meilūnas, Ambassador of Lithuania to Canada, International Demining Capability Coalition

LTG (Ret.) Ben Hodges, Former Commander, U.S. Army Europe

Dr. Alexander Lanoszka, expert on NATO and Eastern European security

Dr. Balkan Devlen, Senior Fellow, Macdonald-Laurier Institute

Zenon Potichny, President, Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce

Roman Kachur, Executive Director for Ukraine, World Bank Group

Roman Shimonov, CEO, Roshel

Markian Kchik, Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialist and Mine Action advisor

Yulia Koba, Senior Program Officer, Global Affairs Canada

Alexander Landry, former NATO Allied Land Command & NATO HQ officer

Tymur Pistriuha, Founder and CEO, Ukrainian Deminers Association

Sponsors include:

Gold: Temerty Foundation

Silver: Med-Eng, Peterson Literary Fund, Ukrainian Credit Union Limited

Quotes from the organizers:

“Ukraine’s sovereignty is not just a regional concern—it is a cornerstone of global security. Our international partners must contribute with unwavering commitment by providing robust security guarantees, pressuring Russia with tougher sanctions, investing in strategic partnerships for Ukraine’s reconstruction, and supporting our persistent path toward full NATO integration. Together, these pillars will ensure lasting peace, stability, and a strong European future.”

—- H.E. Yuliya Kovaliv, Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada

"Ukraine’s security is a test of the international rules-based order. Talking about Ukraine’s security today means shaping the security of the Euro-Atlantic space tomorrow. That’s why it’s essential to bring together policy leaders, defence experts, and civil society to coordinate efforts. Canada has a role to play, not only as a NATO ally, but as a country that understands the value of collective defence and long-term peacebuilding."

— Robert Baines, President & CEO, NATO Association of Canada

“For the Canadian business community, it's essential to understand that Ukraine’s recovery is not only about assistance — it’s about long-term opportunity. But without security, there can be no investment, and without dialogue between governments, entrepreneurs, and field experts, there can be no effective recovery mechanisms. This conference provides a unique platform for that dialogue — bringing together decision-makers and those working on the ground. It’s in this kind of format that real partnerships are born — the kind that can transform countries”.

— Zenon Potichny, President, Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce*

“Demining is the first and most essential step to bringing life back to communities in the heart of vast tracts of ordnance contaminated territories. Without clearing the land, there can be no safe return for people, no revival of agriculture, and no significant infrastructure development. Canada is already playing an important role in supporting demining work in Ukraine, and this conference provides an opportunity to discuss how to effectively align the efforts of government, international partners, and experts on the ground.”

— Lesya Alexandra Granger, Chair and CEO Mriya Aid

Media Contacts:

Bogdana Torbina

Bogdana.Torbina@natoassociation.ca

Anastasiya Ringis

anastasiya.ringis@mriyaaid.ca

Communication Manager

