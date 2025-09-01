Royalton Barracks / Search warrant execution - multiple charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25B2004703
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: 160 Moses Lane, Royalton, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Search warrant execution
VIOLATIONS: Multiple; see details below.
ACCUSED: Jasmine M. Brown
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
OFFENSE: Possession of Fentanyl, Violation of conditions of release
LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility
COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock
BAIL: $1,500
PHOTO: Attached
ACCUSED: Harmonie F. Cosgrove
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, NH
OFFENSE: Fugitive from Justice
LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility
COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock
BAIL: $10,000
PHOTO: Attached
ACCUSED: Kenvron D. Gardner
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
OFFENSE: Possession of cocaine, violation of conditions of release
LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility
COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock
PHOTO: Attached
ACCUSED: Joshua R. Demar
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
OFFENSE: Arrest on Warrant (Failure to appear for DUI)
LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility
COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock
BAIL: $500
PHOTO: Attached
ACCUSED: Victoria L. Kelley
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
OFFENSE: Possession of cocaine
COURT ACTION: 10/14/2025 @ 0830, Woodstock
PHOTO: Attached
ACCUSED: Cyle L. Carpenter
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
OFFENSE: Possession of cocaine
COURT ACTION: 09/30/2025 @ 0830, Woodstock
PHOTO: Not available
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At about 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on a residence at 160 Moses Lane in Royalton, VT. State police were assisted by the Royalton Police Department and South Royalton Rescue. During this incident, police encountered and detained 18 individuals; ultimately police made six total arrests for multiple offenses, as specified above. Police located a felony amount of cocaine, firearms and ammunition during the search.
Four of the six individuals facing charges were jailed pending arraignments scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. The other two were released on citations for future court dates.
This investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are currently pending. No further information is available at this time.
