Royalton Barracks / Search warrant execution - multiple charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B2004703

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 160 Moses Lane, Royalton, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Search warrant execution

VIOLATIONS: Multiple; see details below.

ACCUSED: Jasmine M. Brown

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

OFFENSE: Possession of Fentanyl, Violation of conditions of release

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock

BAIL: $1,500

PHOTO: Attached

ACCUSED: Harmonie F. Cosgrove

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, NH

OFFENSE: Fugitive from Justice

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock

BAIL: $10,000

PHOTO: Attached

ACCUSED: Kenvron D. Gardner

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

OFFENSE: Possession of cocaine, violation of conditions of release

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock

PHOTO: Attached

ACCUSED: Joshua R. Demar

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

OFFENSE: Arrest on Warrant (Failure to appear for DUI)

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock

BAIL: $500

PHOTO: Attached

ACCUSED: Victoria L. Kelley

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

OFFENSE: Possession of cocaine

COURT ACTION: 10/14/2025 @ 0830, Woodstock

PHOTO: Attached

ACCUSED: Cyle L. Carpenter

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

OFFENSE: Possession of cocaine

COURT ACTION: 09/30/2025 @ 0830, Woodstock

PHOTO: Not available

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on a residence at 160 Moses Lane in Royalton, VT. State police were assisted by the Royalton Police Department and South Royalton Rescue. During this incident, police encountered and detained 18 individuals; ultimately police made six total arrests for multiple offenses, as specified above. Police located a felony amount of cocaine, firearms and ammunition during the search.

Four of the six individuals facing charges were jailed pending arraignments scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. The other two were released on citations for future court dates.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are currently pending. No further information is available at this time.

- 30 -