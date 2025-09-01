Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Search warrant execution - multiple charges

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25B2004703

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

 

DATE/TIME: 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 160 Moses Lane, Royalton, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Search warrant execution

VIOLATIONS: Multiple; see details below.

 

 

ACCUSED: Jasmine M. Brown                                               

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

OFFENSE: Possession of Fentanyl, Violation of conditions of release

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock

BAIL: $1,500

PHOTO: Attached

 

 

ACCUSED: Harmonie F. Cosgrove                                               

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, NH

OFFENSE: Fugitive from Justice

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock

BAIL: $10,000

PHOTO: Attached

 

 

ACCUSED: Kenvron D. Gardner      

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

OFFENSE: Possession of cocaine, violation of conditions of release

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock

PHOTO: Attached

 

 

ACCUSED: Joshua R. Demar                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

OFFENSE: Arrest on Warrant (Failure to appear for DUI)

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

COURT ACTION: 09/02/2025 @ 1230, Woodstock

BAIL: $500

PHOTO: Attached

 

 

ACCUSED: Victoria L. Kelley                                         

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

OFFENSE: Possession of cocaine

COURT ACTION: 10/14/2025 @ 0830, Woodstock

PHOTO: Attached

 

 

ACCUSED: Cyle L. Carpenter                                               

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

OFFENSE: Possession of cocaine

COURT ACTION: 09/30/2025 @ 0830, Woodstock

PHOTO: Not available

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on a residence at 160 Moses Lane in Royalton, VT. State police were assisted by the Royalton Police Department and South Royalton Rescue. During this incident, police encountered and detained 18 individuals; ultimately police made six total arrests for multiple offenses, as specified above. Police located a felony amount of cocaine, firearms and ammunition during the search.

 

Four of the six individuals facing charges were jailed pending arraignments scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. The other two were released on citations for future court dates.

 

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are currently pending. No further information is available at this time.

 

- 30 -

 

