Reminder: Public informational meeting, public hearing set on draft hazardous waste management facility operating license for EQ Detroit Inc. (d.b.a. US Ecology Detroit South)

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will host a public informational meeting and public hearing on Set. 4 regarding a proposed hazardous waste management facility operating license for EQ Detroit Inc., d.b.a. US Ecology Detroit South.

US Ecology Detroit South, which operates a hazardous waste treatment and storage facility located at 1923 Frederick Street, Detroit, Michigan, seeks authorization to continue its licensed treatment and storage activities for hazardous waste generated offsite. No new operations were proposed in the application.

The public informational meeting and hearing will take place from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 at TechTown, 440 Burroughs Street, Detroit, Michigan. The public meeting about the facility will be followed by a public hearing where interested individuals will have an opportunity to submit oral or written comments on the draft license into the formal record.

EGLE will provide live translation services in Arabic and Bengali during the public meeting and hearing.

Individuals may register to attend online or join at the start of the meeting.

6 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.: Presentations by EGLE staff

6:10 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.: Panel Question & Answer Session

6:50 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Break

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Public Hearing

The public is encouraged to review the application and associated materials for more detailed information before commenting. All individuals attending the public hearing in person who intend to speak are requested to register by filling out a comment card.

Comments may be given at any time before the end of the comment period at 5 p.m. Sept. 15, 2025. Comments on the application proposal are acceptable in any of these ways:

At the public hearing on Sept. 4, 2025

By email: EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov

By U.S. mail:

EGLE, Materials Management Division

Attn: Tianna Kilgore

P.O. Box 30241

Lansing, Michigan 48909-7741

EQ Detroit Inc., d.b.a US Ecology Detroit South, submitted the application in accordance with Part 111, Hazardous Waste Management, of Michigan’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended, and the administrative rules promulgated thereunder.

Questions about the application are directed to Tianna Kilgore, Environmental Engineer, Permitting and Program Support Unit, Hazardous Waste Section, MMD, at 517-230-4395; KilgoreT@Michigan.gov; or EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov.