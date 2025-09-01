Deadly Wrong-Way Crash in Saint George on I-15

On Sunday night at 18:17 hours a female driver in her 90s entered I-15 at exit 5, going southbound in the northbound lanes. She was driving a 2017 Cadillac sedan. At mile 4 the Cadillac struck a 2019 Toyota Highlander, head-on. The driver of the Cadillac and only occupant died in the crash. The Toyota had four occupants. A female driver and a male front seat passenger both died at the scene. Both were in their 70s. Two females in the back seat were transported by air to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both females are in their late teens to early 20s.

