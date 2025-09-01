Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Leaving scene of an accident on I-89 in Highgate

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  25A2006316

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                     

STATION:      St. Albans        

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  08/31/2025 @ approx. 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S MM 127, Highgate

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

 

ACCUSED:     Unknown/ under investigation                                          

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

State Police are investigating a LSA crash that occurred at the above location. A large section of guardrail in that area was damaged by what evidence suggests was tractor trailer truck, that left the scene without reporting the incident to police. The truck and trailer likely sustained significant damage. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.

