St. Albans Barracks / Leaving scene of an accident on I-89 in Highgate
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006316
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/31/2025 @ approx. 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S MM 127, Highgate
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident
ACCUSED: Unknown/ under investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are investigating a LSA crash that occurred at the above location. A large section of guardrail in that area was damaged by what evidence suggests was tractor trailer truck, that left the scene without reporting the incident to police. The truck and trailer likely sustained significant damage. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.
