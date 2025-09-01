St. Albans Barracks / Leaving scene of an accident on I-89 in Highgate

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2006316 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 524-5993 DATE/TIME: 08/31/2025 @ approx. 1900 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S MM 127, Highgate VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident ACCUSED: Unknown/ under investigation SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating a LSA crash that occurred at the above location. A large section of guardrail in that area was damaged by what evidence suggests was tractor trailer truck, that left the scene without reporting the incident to police. The truck and trailer likely sustained significant damage. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.