Stella Manor and Deluisio Angus Led By Cody Deluisio Celebrate 4 Years of Local Food and Regenerative Farming
Founded by Cody Deluisio, Stella Manor began with a vision to produce food responsibly while improving soil health and animal welfare.
Founded by Cody Deluisio, Stella Manor began with a vision to produce food responsibly while improving soil health and animal welfare. Today, the farm blends vegetable production, forage crops, and a registered Angus herd under the Deluisio Angus name. The combination represents a commitment to regenerative agriculture that supports both land and community.
Community Support and Facebook’s Role
Much of Stella Manor’s success has been fueled by community support. Facebook and other online platforms gave the farm a direct line to local families who value fresh, responsibly grown food. Sharing photos, updates, and stories online built not only a customer base but also a community around the farm’s mission.
“Facebook helped us connect with people who wanted to support local food,” said Cody Deluisio. “That connection is what allowed us to grow from a small start to a diversified farm celebrating four years today.”
A Nod to the Slow Food Movement
The farm’s philosophy echoes the values of the Slow Food movement, which champions fresh, local, and responsibly produced food. Influences like Julia Child’s timeless cookbooks—often cited as sparks for America’s appreciation of food culture—have shaped how Stella Manor thinks about food beyond the plate.
“Julia Child believed food should be celebrated, respected, and enjoyed,” added Cody Deluisio. “That spirit is what drives us, whether we’re harvesting vegetables, raising Angus cattle, or collecting eggs from our chickens.”
Looking Ahead
As Stella Manor and Deluisio Angus enter their fifth year, the focus remains clear: produce calm, functional cattle and nutrient-dense food while stewarding the land for future generations. With the continued support of local families, the farm looks forward to expanding its reach while staying true to its roots.
About Stella Manor and Deluisio Angus
Stella Manor is a diversified regenerative farm in Avonmore, Pennsylvania, growing heirloom vegetables, pasture-raised chickens, and forage crops. Deluisio Angus, the registered cattle division of the farm, raises calm-tempered Angus seedstock focused on maternal strength and longevity. Founded by Cody Deluisio, the farm operates on the principles of animal welfare, soil health, and community connection.
