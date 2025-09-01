Stella Manor and Deluisio Angus Led By Cody Deluisio Celebrate 4 Years of Local Food and Regenerative Farming

Cody Deluisio and Stella Manor at farmers market Cody Deluisio Working Cows The field several weeks after Cody Deluisio Seeded medicinal pasture in

Founded by Cody Deluisio, Stella Manor began with a vision to produce food responsibly while improving soil health and animal welfare.

Facebook and local support helped Stella Manor grow from vegetables to Angus cattle and chickens,” — Cody Deluisio

AVONMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stella Manor and Deluisio Angus are celebrating four years of growth as a diversified farm in Western Pennsylvania. From heirloom vegetables and pasture-raised chickens to calm-tempered Angus cattle, the farm has become a local fixture for sustainable food and seedstock.Founded by Cody Deluisio , Stella Manor began with a vision to produce food responsibly while improving soil health and animal welfare. Today, the farm blends vegetable production, forage crops, and a registered Angus herd under the Deluisio Angus name. The combination represents a commitment to regenerative agriculture that supports both land and community.Community Support and Facebook’s RoleMuch of Stella Manor’s success has been fueled by community support. Facebook and other online platforms gave the farm a direct line to local families who value fresh, responsibly grown food. Sharing photos, updates, and stories online built not only a customer base but also a community around the farm’s mission.“Facebook helped us connect with people who wanted to support local food,” said Cody Deluisio. “That connection is what allowed us to grow from a small start to a diversified farm celebrating four years today.”A Nod to the Slow Food MovementThe farm’s philosophy echoes the values of the Slow Food movement, which champions fresh, local, and responsibly produced food. Influences like Julia Child’s timeless cookbooks—often cited as sparks for America’s appreciation of food culture—have shaped how Stella Manor thinks about food beyond the plate.“Julia Child believed food should be celebrated, respected, and enjoyed,” added Cody Deluisio. “That spirit is what drives us, whether we’re harvesting vegetables, raising Angus cattle, or collecting eggs from our chickens.”Looking AheadAs Stella Manor and Deluisio Angus enter their fifth year, the focus remains clear: produce calm, functional cattle and nutrient-dense food while stewarding the land for future generations. With the continued support of local families, the farm looks forward to expanding its reach while staying true to its roots.---About Stella Manor and Deluisio AngusStella Manor is a diversified regenerative farm in Avonmore, Pennsylvania, growing heirloom vegetables, pasture-raised chickens, and forage crops. Deluisio Angus, the registered cattle division of the farm, raises calm-tempered Angus seedstock focused on maternal strength and longevity. Founded by Cody Deluisio, the farm operates on the principles of animal welfare, soil health, and community connection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.