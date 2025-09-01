Sitz Dignity Daughter 239L Delivers First Calf at Deluisio Angus

Sitz Dignity Daughter 239L With Calf 239L, a calm-tempered Black Angus heifer sired by Dignity, is part of the Deluisio Angus Calm Index breeding program in Avonmore, PA. Sitz Dignity Daughter 239L Herdmate 95L

Cody Deluisio reports unassisted 67-lb calf born to Sitz Dignity daughter 239L at Deluisio Angus, showing vigor, flawless udder support and friendly temperament

239L delivered unassisted with a 67-pound bull calf that stood and nursed immediately, proving the maternal strength and calm temperament we value.`” — Cody Deluisio

AVONMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deluisio Angus announced the birth of a vigorous new bull calf out of 239L, a daughter of Sitz Dignity, marking an important milestone for the herd. Born at 67 pounds, the calf arrived unassisted and displayed both strength and friendliness from his very first moments.A Strong Start at Birth239L calved on her own without intervention, a hallmark of the functional maternal ability breeders strive to achieve. Shortly after delivery, the calf was on his feet and nursing, showing strong vigor and health.Even more impressive was his behavior. From his first day in the pasture, the calf walked directly to handlers, calm and curious, allowing himself to be touched and inspected. For seedstock operations focused on producing calm, easy-to-handle cattle, this immediate temperament is a valuable trait.“Temperament is non-negotiable in our program,” said Cody Deluisio , owner of Deluisio Angus. “From the moment this calf was born, he showed the kind of friendly, approachable nature that makes our cattle easier to handle, safer for families, and more profitable for operations that don’t want to waste time on flighty animals.”239L: A Promising Dignity Daughter239L has long stood out within the Deluisio Angus herd. As a daughter of Sitz Dignity, she carries genetics known for balanced performance, structural soundness, and reliable maternal ability.Her development from heifer to cow only confirmed those expectations. Deep-bodied and structurally correct, 239L combined visual appeal with practical cattleman’s traits. With the birth of her first calf, she has now proven herself as a functional young cow.Udder quality is one of her strongest points. After calving, 239L displayed an udder that breeders often describe as “perfect”—balanced quarters, correct teat size, and strong attachments. This ensures both calf accessibility and long-term productivity. Poor udder structure is a common reason cows are culled early; 239L’s structure suggests she will remain productive for many years.“Seeing 239L calve on her own and then present a flawless udder is exactly what we want in every cow,” added Cody Deluisio. “She’s the kind of female that can anchor a herd.”Sired by Connealy Craftsman 7160The calf is sired by Connealy Craftsman 7160 (Reg. No. 20708802, Brand 21J), a bull recognized for passing on structural correctness, balanced growth, and adaptability. While the star of this birth announcement is 239L as a Dignity daughter, the addition of Craftsman genetics strengthens the calf’s overall balance and long-term potential.This pairing represents the Deluisio Angus philosophy of matching proven maternal strength with sires that add consistency, functionality, and growth.Why These Traits Matter Calving ease , udder quality, calf vigor, and temperament are traits that directly impact ranch profitability. Each one was on display in this calving:• Unassisted birth reduces labor, veterinary costs, and stress on both cow and calf.• Moderate birth weight (67 lbs) supports calving ease without sacrificing growth.• Rapid calf vigor means stronger survival rates and faster early gains.• Udder soundness extends cow longevity and ensures calf performance.• Calm disposition improves handling, safety, and feed efficiency.For commercial and seedstock buyers alike, these are practical, money-making traits that drive long-term success.A Vision for the HerdThe birth of this calf also represents progress in the broader Deluisio Angus breeding program, which operates on a clear long-term plan. The herd is being developed with an emphasis on calm, structurally correct, maternal females. The near-term goal is to grow to 20–25 breeding cows, while retaining only those that meet strict standards for udder quality, temperament, and calving ease.Longer term, Deluisio Angus is on a 10-year development plan to scale seedstock output, starting with limited private treaty sales and expanding as the herd matures. The ultimate goal is to provide Angus cattle with calm temperaments and functional traits to a national customer base while maintaining operations in Western Pennsylvania.“Anyone can chase single-trait selection,” said Cody Deluisio. “We’re building cattle that last—cattle you can enjoy working with, cattle that calve on their own, raise strong calves, and remain productive year after year.”Broader Industry ContextIn today’s cow-calf sector, producers face constant pressure to balance input costs with output value. Traits like fertility, udder integrity, calving ease, and disposition directly influence the bottom line.• Calving ease reduces loss and stress on first-calf heifers.• Udder quality extends productive life and ensures calves thrive.• Temperament reduces labor risk, improves daily gains, and makes cattle safer to handle.The industry has recognized that focusing solely on growth or carcass traits without attention to maternal soundness and docility leads to short-lived herds and higher replacement costs. By emphasizing balanced seedstock with maternal strength, programs like Deluisio Angus help create more sustainable operations.Looking Ahead239L’s calf is just the beginning of her career as a brood cow. Her pedigree, flawless udder, unassisted calving, and early proof of maternal strength have set a standard that Deluisio Angus will continue to build on.The calf’s friendly disposition and vigor also mark him as a symbol of the program’s goals. Time will reveal his growth and development, but his early qualities suggest that both 239L and her offspring will contribute meaningfully to the herd’s future.________________________________________About Deluisio AngusDeluisio Angus is a registered Angus seedstock program based in Avonmore, Pennsylvania. Founded by Cody Deluisio, the operation is committed to producing functional Angus cattle with calm temperaments, sound maternal traits, and long-term productivity. With a focus on balanced genetics and sustainable herd growth, Deluisio Angus is working to supply cattle that meet the needs of both seedstock and commercial operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.