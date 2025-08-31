Naloxone outreach widens access, helps save lives

Naloxone, also known as Narcan®, is a life-saving medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, restore breathing and buy critical time for emergency responders to arrive. It is available as a nasal spray and is free of charge to all Veterans.

VA facilities across the country are leading the way in reducing opioid overdose deaths by making naloxone kits available to Veterans in as many ways as possible, such as at Community Resource and Referral Centers, Veterans resource fairs and mobile medical units. Veterans can also request a naloxone kit by speaking with their provider, contacting a pharmacist at their local medical center, or messaging their care team through the My HealtheVet app.

Naloxone calls

At the Minneapolis VA, staff are piloting a new program to increase naloxone kit distribution. Veterans who get their care through the facility receive automated phone calls like those used for appointment reminders to let them know about naloxone availability. Each month, calls are placed to eligible Veterans who can respond if they are interested in receiving a naloxone kit. Veterans who opt in are contacted by a pharmacist within seven days to coordinate delivery and answer any questions. Since the initiative launched in November 2023, nearly 900 Veterans have responded, and more than 400 naloxone prescriptions have been filled.

How does naloxone work?

Free to any Veteran who needs it and is enrolled in VA, naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. When used immediately after an overdose, naloxone can block the effects of opioids and help prevent death.

Naloxone can temporarily restore breathing, allowing time for medical help to arrive. Its effects are only temporary, so it is critical to seek medical assistance immediately after giving naloxone.

Naloxone can be administered as a nasal spray or an injection. It is safe to use and will have an effect only on someone who is overdosing.

Possible signs of opioid overdose include:

Unconsciousness.

Very small pupils.

Slow or shallow breathing.

Vomiting.

An inability to speak.

Faint heartbeat.

Limp arms and legs.

Pale skin.

Purple lips and fingernails.

Learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, safely store and dispose of medications, and speak with pharmacists who can provide naloxone education and prescriptions on-site.

Additional resources

If you see someone who is showing symptoms of overdose or who is in immediate danger, dial 911.