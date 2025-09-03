Population Education Launches the 2026 World of 8 Billion Student Video Contest: Entries Accepted through March 4, 2026

World of 8 Billion Logo

Population Education invites middle and high school students worldwide to submit one-minute videos on global challenges.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Population Education today announced the launch of the World of 8 Billion student video contest, which will award more than $10,000 in prizes to middle and high school students who present solutions to the most pressing challenges related to world population growth. Each year, the contest highlights three timely topics. This year’s topics are Energy, Wetlands, and Economics.

Over the past 14 years, more than 32,000 students in grades 6 through 12 from all 50 states and 100 countries have taken part in previous student video competitions sponsored by Population Education, a program of Population Connection. Past student videos have explored the links between population growth and critical global issues such as food and agriculture, ocean health, urbanization, desertification, public health, environmental degradation, biodiversity, human rights, and more. Their creative storytelling not only reflects a deep understanding of these challenges but also underscores the power of young people to inspire change.

A panel of more than 30 judges—including college and high school educators, filmmakers, and subject-matter experts—will select the winners. “The contest gives teachers a dynamic way to bring global challenges into their classrooms," says Pam Wasserman, Population Connection’s Senior Vice President for Education. “Science, Social Studies, and English Language Arts teachers use the project to strengthen students’ research and persuasive communication skills while encouraging them to think critically about our global family of 8 billion.”

Educators can apply for $100–$500 mini-grants through the World of 8 Billion contest this year. These grants are designed to provide extra support for teachers bringing the contest into their classrooms. Apply online by October 31, 2025 at worldof8billion.org/grant.

