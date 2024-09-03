Population Education Announces the New 'World of 8 Billion' Student Video Contest— Now Accepting Entries

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Population Education today announced the launch of the World of 8 Billion student video contest, which will award more than $10,000 in prizes to students who present solutions to the most pressing challenges of world population growth. Each year, the contest features three global topics. This year’s topics are: Child Wellbeing, Rainforest Ecosystems, and Sanitation. The deadline for submissions is March 5, 2025.

Over the last 13 years, more than 30,000 students in grades 6 through 12 from 100 countries and all 50 states and territories have participated in previous student video competitions sponsored by Population Education, a program of Population Connection. The student videos explored population growth as it relates to different challenges, including agriculture and food, ocean health, urbanization, desertification, health, environmental degradation, preservation of biodiversity, protection of human rights, and more.

A panel of more than 30 judges — including college and high school educators, filmmakers, and topic experts — will select the winners. "The contest serves as an engaging, student-driven classroom assignment," says Pam Wasserman, Population Connection’s Senior Vice President for Education. “Science, Social Studies, and English Language Arts teachers use the project to build skills in research and persuasive communication around critical issues for our global family of 8 billion.”

This year, the World of 8 Billion will be awarding teachers with mini-grants of $100-500 to support educators who need additional resources to teach the contest in their classroom. Learn more and apply by 11/15/24 at worldof8billion.org/grant.

