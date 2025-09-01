Submit Release
RFLY Innovations Invites Industry Partners to Join Its Agricultural Drone Distribution Network

RFLY Innovations, a leading UAV manufacturer with strong in-house R&D and indigenous design capabilities, invites distributors and dealers for its agricultural spraying drone, the RFLY Agri XL10.”
DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RFLY Innovations, a leading UAV manufacturer with strong in-house R&D and indigenous design capabilities, announced today that it is opening up partnership opportunities for distributors and dealers across India for its flagship agricultural spraying drone, the RFLY Agri XL10.

The RFLY Agri XL10 is DGCA-certified and fully designed and manufactured in India, representing a best-in-class solution for precision agriculture. Built for durability and efficiency, the drone allows farmers to spray crops faster, safer, and more accurately, reducing chemical wastage, minimizing human exposure to pesticides, and enabling coverage of large or challenging terrains. The result is improved crop yields, lower input costs, and smarter resource use.
“With the RFLY Agri XL10, we are delivering a Made-in-India technology that transforms farming,” said Seshadri Viswanathan, Director of RFLY Innovations]. “Now, by partnering with industry leaders in agri-inputs, farm equipment, and distribution, we aim to take this solution directly to the farming community at scale. Our partners can integrate drones into their portfolio and deliver even greater value to their customers.”

RFLY’s dealer and distributor program is designed to align with established industry players who already have deep networks among farmers. By adding agricultural spraying drones to their offerings, these partners can tap into the fast-growing precision farming market while strengthening their role as trusted providers of agricultural solutions.

About RFLY Innovations

RFLY Innovations (www.rfly.net) is a ground-up UAV manufacturer engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of drones for civil and defence applications. With a strong focus on indigenous R&D, RFLY’s portfolio includes advanced UAV systems built to global standards. The RFLY Agri XL10 represents the company’s commitment to empowering Indian farmers through technology.

For Media Enquiries:
Seshadri Viswanathan
Director & Chief New Business Development Officer
RFLY Innovations
seshadriv@trentar.com, 8451846368

Seshadri Viswanathan
Trentar Pvt. Ltd
+ +91 84518 46368
seshadriv@trentar.com
