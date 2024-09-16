NITTTR-RFLY MoU Signing

This collaboration will leverage the combined strengths of RFLY's industry expertise & NITTTR Chennai's academic prowess to drive innovation UAV applications.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a Landmark moment for the skill development in the Indian UAV industry, NITTTR Chennai and RFLY Innovations Sign MoU to Drive UAV Innovation.NITTTR Chennai is a premier technical education institution committed to excellence and innovation. The institute's mission is to address the current challenges in technical education by renewing teaching-learning principles, anchoring teaching in quality culture, and transforming the traditional "One Size Fits All" model to a "Skills over Degrees" model. This approach ensures that NITTTR Chennai graduates are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the demands of the changing world and contribute effectively to society.RFLY Innovations Pvt Ltd., a pioneering UAV manufacturer and TRENTAR Group subsidiary, is India’s foremost company specializing in the design and manufacture of a diverse range of UAV platforms, including multirotor drones, unmanned helicopters, fixed-wing drones, and tethered drones.RFLY has proudly secured DGCA type certifications for its groundbreaking RFLY-MICRO, India’s first micro drone under 2kg Type Certified for surveillance and mapping, and the RFLY-AGRI XL10, India’s inaugural fully composite Agri drone that boasts 40% greater efficiency than its competitors. This certification from DGCA is a testament to their unmatched safety, reliability, and performance, unlocking new opportunities for widespread use in India. In a bold move to drive innovation, RFLY has forged a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NITTTR Chennai on 22nd August 2024, setting the stage for accelerated advancements in the UAV sector.This collaboration will leverage the combined strengths of RFLY's industry expertise and NITTTR Chennai's academic prowess to drive innovation and address emerging challenges in UAV applications. Key areas of focus will include:• Joint research projects: Conduct collaborative research on advanced UAV technologies, such as autonomous flight, payload integration, and data analytics.• Training: Develop and deliver targeted training programs to enhance the skills of industry professionals, researchers, and academic partners in advanced UAV technologies.• Research and consultancy: Offering specialized research and consultancy services to address specific industry challenges and capitalize on new opportunities.• Technology transfer: Exploring opportunities for technology transfer and commercialisation of innovative research outcomes.Representing NITTTR Chennai were Dr. Usha Natesan, The Director, along with NITTTR faculty and staff members. RFLY Innovations was represented by Mr. Mohamed Rafeek, the CEO; Dr. Mohamed Rasheed, the CTO.Dr. Usha Natesan, Director of NITTTR Chennai, emphasised the institute's commitment to fostering innovation and partnerships with industry leaders. "We are excited to collaborate with RFLY Innovations on cutting-edge UAV technologies," she said. "This MoU will provide valuable opportunities for our students and faculty to contribute to the advancement of this rapidly growing field."Mr. Mohamed Rafeek, CEO of RFLY Innovations, expressed that “Drone revolution in India will be achieved only through co-developing Drone Ecosystem. NITTTR collaboration is a strategic key for us, incubating the RFLY’s Drone Tech Innovations into a Learning Model and thereby strengthening the Drone Skill Development."About NITTTRNITTTR Chennai is a premier technical education institution committed to excellence and innovation. The institute's mission is to address the current challenges in technical education by renewing teaching-learning principles, anchoring teaching in quality culture, and transforming the traditional "One Size Fits All" model to a "Skills over Degrees" model.About RFLY InnovationsChennai based RFLY Innovations, incorporated in India in 2017, is a UAV technology company offering best in class drones from Micro upto heavy lift categories with in-house design, development and manufacturing capabilities. Innovation and Integration are their key strengths.More information available at www.rfly.in About TrentarTrentar Private Limited( www.trentar.com ) concentrates on the New Age/Sunrise Industries. Trentar has been launched with the vision of becoming a strong player in the New Age Industries like Advanced materials, Aerial services and software, Artificial Intelligence, Batteries for EVs and UAVs, Circular economy, Cleantech, GIS, Motion engineering solutions, Robotics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles & subsystems.

