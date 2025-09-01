BIOSTAR AND MEMRYX TO SHOWCASE ADVANCED EDGE AI COMPUTING SOLUTIONS AT AUTOMATION TAIPEI 2025

FEATURING A FULL LINEUP OF BIOSTAR EDGECOMP INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS AND LIVE DEMOS OF AI-ACCELERATED PLATFORMS POWERED BY MEMRYX

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, industrial motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is excited to partner with MemryX to unveil advanced industrial edge computing systems at Automation Taipei 2025, taking place from August 20–23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F. The BIOSTAR and MemryX joint showcase will be presented at booth L2021, where visitors can explore live demonstrations of EdgeComp systems integrated with MemryX AI acceleration technology for modern industrial and automation applications.BIOSTAR will showcase its full lineup of EdgeComp industrial systems, including the MS-N97, X7433RE, MS-J6412, and X6413E, purpose-built to support the growing demands of industrial automation and embedded applications.Highlighting the collaboration with MemryX, BIOSTAR will showcase two live demo systems at the exhibition: the EdgeComp MT-N97-MX3, integrated with MemryX’s MX3 AI accelerator to deliver low-power, real-time processing across up to 36 channels per module; and the EdgeComp B850-MX3, powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor and BIOSTAR’s B850MT-E PRO motherboard.Notably, the EdgeComp B850-MX3 Demo system will go head-to-head against the NVIDIAJetson AGX Orin™ 64GB Developer Kit, demonstrating BIOSTAR’s competitive edge in high-performance Edge AI computing. This live comparison highlights the combined strength of BIOSTAR’s hardware innovation and MemryX’s efficient AI acceleration technology, setting a new benchmark for edge AI performance and scalability.The two live demo systems are designed for deployment in robotics, smart manufacturing, IoT infrastructure, and automotive systems, these platforms deliver scalable performance, efficient AI integration, and seamless edge computing capabilities.The collaboration between BIOSTAR and MemryX brings together robust industrial hardware and efficient AI acceleration to address the evolving needs of modern automation. With a focus on scalability, low power consumption, and real-time responsiveness, the joint showcase demonstrates practical applications of edge computing in data-intensive industrial environments. BIOSTAR and MemryX warmly invite all visitors, business partners, and media friends to visit booth L2021 and experience the live demos firsthand. Discover how cutting-edge edge computing and AI acceleration technologies are driving smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions for the future of industrial automation.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.