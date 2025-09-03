First of its Kind: Commugen Launches AI Agents to Automate Cyber GRC at Scale

Logo of Commugen, Cyber GRC automation company Itai Sassoon, CEO Commugen

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise-ready AI assistants supercharge governance, risk, and compliance with faster execution, greater accuracy, and zero data compromise.

Commugen, a leading innovator in cyber Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) automation, today announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind Cyber GRC AI Agents, specialized AI tools designed to transform how security and compliance teams work. Now available to all Commugen platform customers, these agents enhance existing workflows, cutting repetitive tasks by up to 80% while safeguarding data privacy.

Why now? With escalating cyber risks, mounting compliance obligations, and ongoing talent shortages, CISOs and GRC leaders face unprecedented operational pressure. Commugen’s AI agents meet this moment by freeing teams from manual bottlenecks, enabling them to focus on proactive security and strategic priorities.

Top AI Agent Benefits

Generate Policies in Seconds – Turn any security control into a fully written, distribution-ready policy aligned with your compliance frameworks. With the AI Security Policy Generator, teams reduce drafting time by up to 90%. One-click control-to-policy mapping ensures every rule is enforceable, audit-ready, and versioned for traceability. From offboarding protocols to supply chain safeguards, CISOs can instantly publish policies aligned to ISO 27001, NIST, or SOC 2 without leaving the Commugen platform.



Slash Vendor Assessment Time by 70% – The AI Evidence Analysis Agent automatically reviews supplier questionnaires, flags expired documents or inconsistent answers, and delivers clear, risk-scored summaries. Designed to process hundreds of responses weekly, it accelerates vendor classification and oversight with consistent, audit-ready reasoning. It gives enterprises the confidence to make faster supplier decisions while reducing manual review cycles.



Accelerate Vulnerability Mitigation – The AI Mitigation Advisor instantly converts every new vulnerability into a structured, multi-step mitigation plan. Tasks are automatically broken down, prioritized by risk severity, and assigned to owners across teams. Built for collaboration, this agent ensures security, IT, and compliance execute in sync, cutting response times in half and eliminating silos.



Simplify Risk Communication Across Teams – The AI GRC Assistant transforms technical risk data into tailored narratives for legal, operations, or the board, at the click of a button. Dense incident reports can be reframed into concise board summaries, while control descriptions can be rewritten in plain language for operations teams. The result is faster reporting, more transparent accountability, and consistent department communication.



Addressing Security Team’s Pain Points

Security teams today waste valuable time drafting documents, reviewing vendor evidence, and manually coordinating remediation plans. According to industry benchmarks, over half of large enterprises still rely on spreadsheets for critical GRC activities, introducing errors, delays, and compliance blind spots. Commugen’s AI agents eliminate these inefficiencies without sacrificing control or trust.

“Our AI agents don’t replace human judgment, they amplify it,” said Itai Sassoon, CEO of Commugen. By automating the routine tasks, we free up CISOs and their teams to concentrate on what matters: building resilience, strengthening defenses, and staying one step ahead of threats.”

Enterprise-Ready & Trusted by Global Leaders

Built for security-critical environments, Commugen’s AI agents operate within SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR-compliant boundaries. All processing occurs through secure APIs, with the option to deploy in-house for complete control. Commugen’s platform is trusted by over 100 Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises.

Availability

Commugen’s AI agents are available immediately as an add-on to the Commugen Cyber GRC platform.

Discover how AI can transform your cyber GRC program. Schedule a live demo today.

About Commugen

Commugen empowers organizations to automate and visualize their cyber GRC program through a no-code, enterprise-ready platform. By replacing manual processes with smart automation, Commugen helps CISOs and security leaders manage risks, streamline compliance, and communicate effectively with stakeholders. Trusted by over 100 leading enterprises worldwide, Commugen delivers the flexibility, speed, and security today’s threat landscape demands.

