Commugen Launches New Integration Suite to Simplify and Automate Cyber GRC for IT Teams

Commugen unveils a no-code integration suite to unify cybersecurity data, automate compliance, and simplify audit preparation.

Security leaders need to see their entire environment in one place, not 20 dashboards. Our integrations bring order to security operations' and make compliance a byproduct of good data management.” — Yitav Cohen, VP of Customer Success, Commugen

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commugen, a leader in cybersecurity governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) automation, has announced the launch of its new integration suite, designed to connect security tools, automate risk and compliance workflows, and reduce manual effort in audit preparation. As IT and security teams face growing regulatory complexity and fragmented tech stacks, Commugen’s no-code integration framework enables organizations to centralize cyber risk data and maintain continuous compliance across environments.

Why Integration Matters Now

Enterprises today operate across dozens of IT and security systems, from IAM to vulnerability management, yet compliance teams still depend on spreadsheets and manual reporting.

According to Salesforce, 95% of IT leaders experience difficulties integrating data across systems, resulting in data gaps. Commugen’s integration suite addresses this challenge by connecting tools directly within a unified GRC platform, creating a single source of truth for cyber posture and risk monitoring.

Integration Framework Overview

Commugen’s new integration suite introduces four integration models built for flexibility and scale:

Native “Plug and Play” Integrations - Immediate connections with leading platforms, including AWS, Okta, ServiceNow, Jira, and Microsoft Teams.

Webhooks - Simple configuration to automate cross-system actions and data synchronization.

Custom Integrations API - Tailored solutions for complex or industry-specific architectures.

Open API - Enables developers to connect Commugen to virtually any third-party platform.

Supported integrations include Azure Active Directory, Rapid7, Tenable, SAP, Slack, DocuSign, OpenAI, IBM, ServiceNow, Okta, Tenable, Jira, Claude, Gemini, BitSight, Monday, Security Scorecard, OneLogin, Amazon Bedrock, NIST, Microsoft Teams, AWS and more.

Organizations adopting Commugen’s integration suite report:

-Shorter audit and reporting cycles

-Fewer manual data reconciliations

-Improved accuracy in control validation and risk scoring

By consolidating evidence collection and automating control testing, enterprises can align more efficiently with standards like NIST, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR, while maintaining clear accountability and traceability.

About Commugen

Commugen enables organizations to automate cybersecurity governance and compliance. Its no-code platform connects security tools, streamlines evidence collection, and delivers continuous insight into cyber risk posture, empowering IT and security teams to manage compliance proactively and efficiently.

Learn more at www.cyber.commugen.com

