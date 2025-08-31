On International Overdose Awareness Day, Governor Mills Honors Maine People Lost and Embraces Lives Saved

As overdose deaths continue to decline in Maine, Governor urges continued commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day:

"Today, on International Overdose Awareness Day, we remember those we've lost, we comfort their friends and families, and we refuse to relent in our work to prevent substance use from claiming the lives of more Maine people," said Governor Janet Mills. "While we welcome the continued drop in overdose deaths, we know we can't be complacent. Together, we must continue supporting people as they walk the path of recovery and respond to the evolving opioid epidemic."

The Governor has issued a proclamation declaring today International Overdose Awareness Day in Maine.

"International Overdose Awareness Day is a time to grieve each person we've lost, honor those who have survived, and recognize the profound impact of the opioid epidemic on our state," said Gordon Smith, Director of Opioid Response. "The declining number of overdoses and overdose deaths in Maine gives us hope that our collective efforts are working, but we can't let up. We must continue to prevent people from using drugs, ensure that our friends, neighbors, and loved ones can get into treatment and recovery, and keep saving lives."

"International Overdose Awareness Day reminds us that every statistic represents a person, a family, and a community forever changed," said Sara Gagné-Holmes, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner. "It is a day to renew our shared responsibility to break down stigma, expand access to treatment, and strengthen prevention and recovery supports so fewer families endure this loss. By standing together, we honor those we've lost and advance our commitment to a healthier, more hopeful future for Maine."

Fatal overdoses in Maine have fallen by more than 20 percent to 213 from January to June 2025, continuing a trend of declining deaths since last year, when Maine recorded its largest decrease in drug overdose deaths since 2018. As of the end of May, non-fatal overdoses have also decreased by more than 18 percent to 2,901.

In announcing these data at her seventh annual Opioid Response Summit in July,_ _the Governor welcomed the lives saved and significant progress achieved through prevention, naloxone distribution, treatment and recovery support, housing and workforce initiatives, and drug seizures. At the same time, she urged Maine people to recommit to supporting those on the path to recovery.

As of August 24, overdose fatalities in Maine continue to decline by more than 20 percent compared to the same time last year.

Under Governor Mills' leadership, the state has taken significant actions to save lives from opioids, including:

Providing health insurance coverage through MaineCare expansion to over 100,000 Mainers, with more than 31,000 individuals receiving treatment for substance use;

Expanding treatment for substance use and opioid use disorder with increases in Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), and increasing Opioid Treatment Programs (OTP) and prescribing providers across the state;

Recruiting and training of over 2,000 recovery coaches;

Increasing the number of Recovery Community Centers and Certified Recovery Residences across the state, with over 75 percent of Certified Recovery Residences supporting residents on medication for substance use disorders;

Bolstering Opioid Treatment Programs to 15, which now provide daily methadone to more than 5,400 patients

Establishing the OPTIONS Program statewide, including adding recovery coaches to OPTIONS teams in Maine to work alongside local emergency services and law enforcement to provide therapeutic interventions, outreach, referrals and post-overdose follow-up for individuals;

Developing Maine's statewide naloxone distribution program and increasing distribution of naloxone by over 200 percent from 2020 to 2024. Since 2019, the Mills Administration has distributed more than 648,000 doses of naloxone, which has been used to reverse 11,393 overdoses that may have otherwise been fatal;

Expanding Maine's "Good Samaritan" law, first signed by Governor Mills in 2019, which encourages individuals to call for life-saving assistance when someone at their location is experiencing an overdose;

Providing funding for medically monitored withdrawal beds through the Office of Behavioral Health to support room and board and other costs not covered by MaineCare;

Dedicating $1 million to purchase and distribute test strips for the powerful sedative xylazine, a growing contributor to overdoses in Maine;

Vastly expanding team-based treatment of opioid use disorder for eligible MaineCare members and uninsured individuals through Opioid Health Homes;

Establishing Recovery Friendly Workplaces, with 73 businesses that employ 11,000 employees now certified.

Support and hope are within reach. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, dial or text 988 to connect with someone in Maine who can provide immediate support and link you to nearby resources. Treatment Connection offers a private search tool with more than 400 listings to help individuals and families find local substance use and mental health services. The OPTIONS initiative works statewide to support treatment, harm reduction, and recovery, and to reduce fatal and non-fatal overdoses through community-based outreach.