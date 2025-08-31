Submit Release
News Search

There were 217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,464 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of CCCC in Tianjin

AZERBAIJAN, August 31 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Song Hailiang, Chairman of CCCC (China Communications Construction Company), in the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31.

The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company, with emphasis on the favorable investment climate created in the country.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor and the participation of CCCC in the second phase of the Baku International Sea Port project.

Discussions covered the company’s areas of operation, including the improvement of transport infrastructure, construction of metro stations, equipment manufacturing, and the comprehensive development of urban transport.

Hailiang noted that the company would present conceptual proposals regarding the cleaning and rehabilitation of lakes on the Absheron Peninsula.

The meeting also focused on the large-scale projects implemented to further enhance Azerbaijan’s transport and transit potential, which has transformed the country into a major transport hub.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of CCCC in Tianjin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more