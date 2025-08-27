The fifth anniversary of the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC) Qualcomm Announces Winners for Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2025 The QVIC 2025 Board of Judges

Finalists present AI innovations in Edge computing, IoTs, Robotics, Agri tech and more.

The fifth anniversary of the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC) highlights Qualcomm’s enduring commitment to nurturing Vietnam’s thriving innovation ecosystem.” — Sudeepto Roy, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qualcomm Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced the top three finalists of the fifth season of the QualcommVietnam Innovation Challenge ( QVIC ). Supported by Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology since its launch in 2019, QVIC fosters innovative startups by providing extensive benefits including technical support, business coaching, intellectual property training and mentorship.The top three finalists this year are Rainscales Vietnam, Viet Dynamic, and Enfarm Agritech. As part of the program, participants will join Qualcomm Technologies’ global network, enhancing their industry exposure and opportunities to participate in global trade shows and customer meetings. These top three teams competed for cash prizes totaling USD 225,000: the first-place winner, Rainscales Vietnam, received USD 100,000; the second-place winner, Viet Dynamic, received USD 75,000; and the third-place winner, Enfarm Agritech, received USD 50,000.The QVIC program encourages the development of Vietnam’s emerging technology ecosystem by identifying and nurturing small to medium-sized companies designing innovative products in crucial technology areas like artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, 5G, IoT, robotics, smart cities, automotives, other technologies, and leverage Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting-edge mobile platforms and technologies. QVIC startups have filed over 101 patent applications with the patent filing incentive of the program.Since establishing offices in Hanoi in 2003 and Ho Chi Minh City in 2014, Qualcomm Vietnam has played an important role in the way people connect, compute and communicate in Vietnam – including using 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G. For more information on the program and to stay up to date on future programming, visit: Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge | Qualcomm. “The fifth anniversary of the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC) highlights Qualcomm’s enduring commitment to nurturing Vietnam’s thriving innovation ecosystem,” said Sudeepto Roy, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated. “The 2025 program stands out for its exceptional quality of applications—the highest in the challenge’s history—and a powerful cohort of startups in edge-AI technologies representing 80% of the finalists. While learning to protect their inventions through patenting, these visionary companies are pioneering advancements across sectors such as Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, AI-driven marketing, EdTech, Smart customer experience, Intelligent manufacturing and Sustainable Agritech. Their cutting-edge solutions are not only driving economic growth but also forging new industries, creating jobs, and solidifying Vietnam’s position as a competitive force on the global stage.”“In the innovation journey in Vietnam, technology talents are a strategic resource that determines our position on the global technology map,” said by Mr. Pham Hong Quat, General Director of National Agency for Startups and Technology Entrepreneurship (NATEC), Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), Vietnam. “The year 2025 marks five years of the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC) accompanying the startup ecosystem, proving the role of a pioneering initiative connecting global tech corporations with young Vietnamese talents. QVIC has established an environment for startups to be trained, tested, and address global challenges; notably, Qualcomm's inauguration of the AI R&D Center in Vietnam opens new resources for the ecosystem. QVIC is not just a competition but a catalyst for investment in high-tech human resources, inspiring many corporations and businesses to join hands for innovation. Congratulations to the startups reaching the finals of QVIC 2025. Continue with your passion, determination, and intelligence to reach out to the larger markets, turning today's ideas into solutions for the future—not only for Vietnam but for the whole world.”𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragonplatforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing™ products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm-branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

