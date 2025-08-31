Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong's Visit to China, 31 August to 4 September 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will make a working visit to China (Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Beijing) from 31 August to 4 September 2025. This will be Deputy Prime Minister Gan’s first visit to China in his current capacity.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan’s visit coincides with a series of commemorative bilateral milestones in 2025, including the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China, and the 15th anniversary of China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (CSGKC). Deputy Prime Minister Gan will meet a range of counterparts to discuss new avenues to strengthen the bilateral partnership, and exchange views on regional and international developments.

In Guangzhou and Shenzhen, Deputy Prime Minister Gan will meet Governor of Guangdong Wang Weizhong and Secretary of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee Meng Fanli respectively. Deputy Prime Minister Gan will visit the CSGKC and engage with Singapore companies there. In Shenzhen, Deputy Prime Minister Gan will visit Chinese companies, and engage Singaporeans at a reception.

In Beijing, at the invitation of China, Deputy Prime Minister Gan will attend commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on 3 September 2025. Deputy Prime Minister Gan will also meet PRC Vice President Han Zheng, Vice Premier He Lifeng, and Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

31 AUGUST 2025