Juvenile Charged Following Murder Investigation in Harriman

HARRIMAN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Harriman Police Department, and the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a teenager in connection to a homicide.

On Saturday, at the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI agents began investigating the fatal shooting of Holden Howse (DOB 8/13/2007) at a business in the 700 block of Roane Street in Harriman. During the investigation, agents learned a 17-year-old male from Lenoir City shot and killed Howse after pistol whipping another teenager.

This afternoon, TBI agents and officers with the Harriman Police Department took the juvenile into custody, charging him with one count of 2nd Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Destruction of Evidence. He is being held in the Knox County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

