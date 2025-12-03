TBI Agents Investigating Use of Force Incident in Memphis

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a Wednesday morning shooting in Memphis involving the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 4:30 a.m., THP troopers, assigned to the Memphis Safe Task Force, initiated a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued, continuing to the area of Raleigh-Millington and Gibbs Parkway, where troopers forcibly stopped the vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, the situation escalated further, and for reasons still under investigation, a trooper opened fire, striking a subject. The subject was taken to a Memphis hospital in stable condition. No troopers were injured during the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer was justified in these matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to respective departments to answer as they see fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.