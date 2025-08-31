Update No. 1: Berlin Barracks/ Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A3006076
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/29/2005 @ approximately 1552 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT
INCIDENT: Missing Person
NAME: Raymond Arnold
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Raymond Arnold was discovered deceased on a riverbank near 272 Vermont Route 14 in Sharon, Vermont. The body was subsequently transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. This incident is not considered suspicious.
***Initial news release, 10:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, 2025***
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks were notified of a missing person, Raymond Arnold. Arnold was last seen at the Northfield Senior Center yesterday, 8/28/2025, at approximately 5:00 PM. He left the Senior Center driving his black, 2023 GMC one ton truck, bearing VT registration 269A908.
There is no indication Arnold is missing under suspicious circumstances; however, there are concerns for his welfare. A photo of Arnold is attached.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.
