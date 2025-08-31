Update No. 1: Berlin Barracks/ Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A3006076

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/29/2005 @ approximately 1552 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

NAME: Raymond Arnold

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Raymond Arnold was discovered deceased on a riverbank near 272 Vermont Route 14 in Sharon, Vermont. The body was subsequently transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. This incident is not considered suspicious.

***Initial news release, 10:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, 2025***

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks were notified of a missing person, Raymond Arnold. Arnold was last seen at the Northfield Senior Center yesterday, 8/28/2025, at approximately 5:00 PM. He left the Senior Center driving his black, 2023 GMC one ton truck, bearing VT registration 269A908.

There is no indication Arnold is missing under suspicious circumstances; however, there are concerns for his welfare. A photo of Arnold is attached.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

- 30 -