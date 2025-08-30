As “One Big Family, Driven by Hope,” we can reduce the risk of overdose and save lives. Whether you’re a Veteran or a family member or friend of a Veteran, VA has resources to help.

This International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31, VA is amplifying the message: opioid use (like fentanyl) and stimulant use (like methamphetamine and cocaine) are the two leading causes of overdose deaths in the United States. Stimulants pose a risk not only from their effects, but also because non-medicinal stimulants can be mixed with powerful opioids like fentanyl. Both prescription and recreational opioids and stimulants are highly addictive, and using them recreationally, or not taking them as prescribed, increases the risk of overdose.

If you use opioids or know someone who does, VA encourages you to:

Know the signs of a potential opioid overdose. These include loss of consciousness, slowed breathing, pinpoint pupils, a slowed heart rate and pale, blue or cold skin. Be prepared to respond. Ideally, that means having naloxone on hand and knowing how to use it. Naloxone can reverse the effects of an overdose. If you think someone is experiencing an overdose, take action:

Administer naloxone if available.

Turn the person on their side.

Keep the person awake and breathing.

If you use stimulants or know someone who does, VA encourages you to:

Know the signs of a potential stimulant overdose. These include dilated pupils, dizziness, tremors, irritability, confusion, mood swings, nausea or vomiting, rapid breathing, fast heart rate, overheating or excessive sweating, chest pains, panic or extreme anxiety. Know the signs of a potential opioid overdose. Remember, non-medicinal stimulants might be mixed with powerful opioids. Signs of opioid overdose include loss of consciousness, slowed breathing, pinpoint pupils, a slowed heart rate, and pale, blue or cold skin. Be prepared to respond. Ideally, that means having naloxone on hand and knowing how to use it. Naloxone can reverse the effects of an overdose. If you think someone is experiencing a stimulant overdose, take action: Dial 911.

Help ensure the person is hydrated or provide a cool wet washcloth.

Move away from crowded settings or find fresh air.

VA has resources to help—both to save lives when someone is experiencing an overdose and to turn lives around by helping Veterans affected by substance use disorders: