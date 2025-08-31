Submit Release
News Search

There were 217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,464 in the last 365 days.

Exposure alert: new measles public exposure locations identified

Date: Aug. 30, 2025

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has identified new public locations where people may have been exposed to measles.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop
Trailblazer Pizza
456 Kokopelli Dr, Unit C
Fruita, CO 81521		 Friday, Aug. 22
8 – 10:30 p.m.		 Through Sept. 12
Community Hospital
2351 G Road
Grand Junction, CO 81505		 Saturday, Aug. 23
8 a.m. – 8:15 p.m.		 Through Sept. 13
Community Hospital
2351 G Road
Grand Junction, CO 81505		 Sunday, Aug. 24
8 a.m. – 10:35 p.m.		 Through Sept. 14
Shell Gas Station
403 Jurassic Ave.
Fruita, CO 81521		 Monday, Aug. 25
3 – 5 p.m.		 Through Sept. 15
Roper Music Store
1224 N. 25th St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501		 Monday, Aug. 25
4 – 7 p.m.		 Through Sept. 15
Community Hospital
2351 G Road
Grand Junction, CO 81505		 Monday, Aug. 25 – Tuesday, Aug. 26
6:20 p.m. – 8:40 a.m.		 Through Sept. 16
Community Hospital
2351 G Road
Grand Junction, CO 81505		 Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Wednesday, Aug. 27
2 p.m. – 4 a.m.		 Through Sept. 17
Community Hospital
2351 G Road
Grand Junction, CO 81505		 Wednesday, Aug. 27
8 a.m. – 10:10 p.m.		 Through Sept. 17
Golden Gate Petrol
2385 G Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505		 Wednesday, Aug. 27
2:30 – 4:30 p.m.		 Through Sept. 17

Anyone who was at these locations during the times listed should monitor for measles symptoms. Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash. If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider immediately by phone. 

We will continue to maintain and regularly update a list of exposure locations on our website, as well as 2025 Colorado measles case information

What’s an exposure alert?

CDPHE is committed to ensuring the public and media receive the most timely and actionable information during measles activity in Colorado.

  • Exposure information is the most important public health detail. Going forward, CDPHE will share exposure alerts whenever new public locations are identified and confirmed.
  • Case details (age, travel details, vaccination status) will not be included in these alerts.
  • Press releases will be reserved for more significant events, such as large or multi-county outbreaks, further evidence of community spread, or a shift in how we report exposures. 

The alerts allow Coloradans to get the information they need most quickly, where exposures have occurred, and what action to take.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Exposure alert: new measles public exposure locations identified

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more