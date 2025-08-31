Exposure alert: new measles public exposure locations identified

Date: Aug. 30, 2025

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has identified new public locations where people may have been exposed to measles.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Trailblazer Pizza

456 Kokopelli Dr, Unit C

Fruita, CO 81521 Friday, Aug. 22

8 – 10:30 p.m. Through Sept. 12 Community Hospital

2351 G Road

Grand Junction, CO 81505 Saturday, Aug. 23

8 a.m. – 8:15 p.m. Through Sept. 13 Community Hospital

2351 G Road

Grand Junction, CO 81505 Sunday, Aug. 24

8 a.m. – 10:35 p.m. Through Sept. 14 Shell Gas Station

403 Jurassic Ave.

Fruita, CO 81521 Monday, Aug. 25

3 – 5 p.m. Through Sept. 15 Roper Music Store

1224 N. 25th St.

Grand Junction, CO 81501 Monday, Aug. 25

4 – 7 p.m. Through Sept. 15 Community Hospital

2351 G Road

Grand Junction, CO 81505 Monday, Aug. 25 – Tuesday, Aug. 26

6:20 p.m. – 8:40 a.m. Through Sept. 16 Community Hospital

2351 G Road

Grand Junction, CO 81505 Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Wednesday, Aug. 27

2 p.m. – 4 a.m. Through Sept. 17 Community Hospital

2351 G Road

Grand Junction, CO 81505 Wednesday, Aug. 27

8 a.m. – 10:10 p.m. Through Sept. 17 Golden Gate Petrol

2385 G Rd

Grand Junction, CO 81505 Wednesday, Aug. 27

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Through Sept. 17

Anyone who was at these locations during the times listed should monitor for measles symptoms. Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash. If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider immediately by phone.

We will continue to maintain and regularly update a list of exposure locations on our website, as well as 2025 Colorado measles case information.

What’s an exposure alert?

CDPHE is committed to ensuring the public and media receive the most timely and actionable information during measles activity in Colorado.

Exposure information is the most important public health detail. Going forward, CDPHE will share exposure alerts whenever new public locations are identified and confirmed.

Press releases will be reserved for more significant events, such as large or multi-county outbreaks, further evidence of community spread, or a shift in how we report exposures.

The alerts allow Coloradans to get the information they need most quickly, where exposures have occurred, and what action to take.