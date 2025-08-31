Exposure alert: new measles public exposure locations identified
Date: Aug. 30, 2025
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has identified new public locations where people may have been exposed to measles.
|Location
|Date/time
|When symptoms may develop
Anyone who was at these locations during the times listed should monitor for measles symptoms. Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash. If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider immediately by phone.
We will continue to maintain and regularly update a list of exposure locations on our website, as well as 2025 Colorado measles case information.
What’s an exposure alert?
CDPHE is committed to ensuring the public and media receive the most timely and actionable information during measles activity in Colorado.
- Exposure information is the most important public health detail. Going forward, CDPHE will share exposure alerts whenever new public locations are identified and confirmed.
- Case details (age, travel details, vaccination status) will not be included in these alerts.
- Press releases will be reserved for more significant events, such as large or multi-county outbreaks, further evidence of community spread, or a shift in how we report exposures.
The alerts allow Coloradans to get the information they need most quickly, where exposures have occurred, and what action to take.
