Colorado state health department selects projects for funding low-emission and zero-emission fleet vehicles

Denver (Dec. 5, 2025): The Clean Fleet Enterprise Board of Directors, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, has selected a third round of projects for grant funding to support clean fleet vehicles that help reduce air pollution. The Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program is for businesses, local governments, non-profits, schools, and other organizations to fund low-emission or zero-emission vehicles for use in fleet operations. Selected organizations could receive up to $15.3 million combined to fund 109 vehicles once the state finalizes its contracts.

“The continued interest we see in this grant program and consumer data make it clear — Coloradans want to make the switch to cleaner fleet vehicles. We’ll continue supporting them on transition projects as much as we can,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE. “Cleaner fleet vehicles are an investment not only in long-term savings for organizations, but in the health of the communities where they operate. Cleaner vehicles mean cleaner air for us all to breathe.”

On Thursday, Dec. 4, the department's Clean Fleet Enterprise Board of Directors voted to move forward with funding proposed projects since reopening the grant program for applications in September 2025. The program’s scoring criteria for applicants considered factors such as expected benefits to the community and applicants' plans to transition to low-emission or zero- emission vehicles.

The grant program is reimbursement-based, so specific funding amounts may vary depending on the equipment that recipients choose to purchase. The department will initiate the formal grant award process after selected projects have met all legal and administrative requirements.

The board’s selected projects come from the following organizations:

Adams County

Allied Waste Services Inc.

City and County of Denver Board of Water Commissioners

City of Brighton

City of Fort Collins

City of Lakewood

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless

Durango School District 9-R

Eco-Cycle Inc

Energy Resource Center

HEF-P Denver LLC (City and County of Denver)

HEF-P Magpie LLC (South Routt School District)

HEF-P Starling LLC (Salida School District)

Hilltop Health Services Corporation

Mile High United Way Inc

The Nature Conservancy

Northwest Colorado Council of Governments

Pueblo County Government

Red Bull North America Inc

San Miguel County

Town of Crested Butte

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Weld County School District RE-5J

Western Disposal Inc

Organizations that the board selected may use funding to purchase low-emission or zero-emission fleet vehicles, such as those that run on electricity, hydrogen, or recovered methane. Compared to vehicles that run on gas or diesel, low-emission or zero-emission options greatly reduce particulate matter pollution, emissions that can form ground-level ozone pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. Supporting organizations that choose to transition to low-emission and zero-emission fleet vehicles with this grant program is one of many ways Colorado is working to achieve its goals in the state’s Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap 2.0 and the Colorado Clean Truck Strategy.

The Clean Fleet Enterprise intends to continually reopen the grant program each year as funding allows. Parties interested in future opportunities to apply can email the Clean Fleet Enterprise at cdphe_cfe@state.co.us to request to receive updates, and sign up to receive updates through the Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program email list.

Parties may also be eligible for future funding opportunities for fleet vehicle charging infrastructure needs through the Fleet Zero-Emission Resource Opportunity (Fleet-ZERO) Grant Program. The Colorado Energy Office intends to reopen this grant program for applications as well, and interested parties can subscribe to receive email updates.

