Public health officials release information on potential measles exposure

Denver (Dec. 5, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Montezuma County Public Health Agency have confirmed a case of measles in a Montezuma County resident. The child, who had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, has no known connection to recent exposures reported in Colorado, including another recent case in Montezuma County, and has not traveled outside the state. The lack of a clear source of infection suggests that unidentified measles cases may be occurring in or traveling through the Cortez area. Montezuma County Public Health is investigating the case.

Measles is a highly contagious, but preventable disease. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Symptoms and prevention:

Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

Known exposure location:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the location below at the listed dates and times may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Cold Stone Creamery 215 S. Sligo St. Cortez, CO 81321 Wednesday, Nov. 26 3:30 - 6 p.m. Through Dec. 17

More info:

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage , which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2025 Colorado measles case information , and a current list of exposure locations .

###