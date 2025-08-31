New Children’s Book Eddie The Unwoke Eagle Takes Flight Against Woke Ideology

Eddie The Unwoke Eagle by Michael Scornavacco

Author Michael Scornavacco Delivers A Bold, Patriotic Story Designed To Teach Kids Truth, Critical Thinking, And Courage

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and grassroots leader Michael “Mickey” Scornavacco announces the release of Eddie The Unwoke Eagle, a children’s book that aims to push back against what he calls “the woke takeover of classrooms, cartoons, and kids’ books.” Written with humor, patriotic pride, and unapologetic conviction, the book is designed to help parents teach their children values rooted in faith, freedom, and common sense.

Eddie The Unwoke Eagle isn’t a typical children’s story. Instead of delivering watered-down lessons and feel-good slogans, the book weaves truth and humor into a message that resonates with parents and kids alike. Inside, young readers learn real history, sharpen their logic and critical thinking skills, and laugh at the contradictions of “woke” culture—while engaging in activities that reinforce strong values. As Scornavacco describes it, the book serves as “conservative training wheels for the next generation.”

The inspiration for the project is simple: Scornavacco sees America’s future at stake. “They’re coming for our kids’ minds—and they’re doing it through media, schools, and books,” he explains. “Eddie The Unwoke Eagle is my answer. It’s a fun, engaging way for parents to instill patriotism, protect their kids from indoctrination, and raise fearless young Americans who know what this country stands for.”

Targeted toward conservative families, Eddie The Unwoke Eagle is written for parents who want to engage their children in conversations about truth, freedom, and responsibility. With its mix of storytelling, humor, and interactive activities, it gives families tools to teach values while enjoying a patriotic message together.

Michael “Mickey” Scornavacco is a high-level sales professional, proud American, and founder of the Chain O’ Lakes Patriots—a grassroots movement committed to faith, freedom, and community. With over 20 years of success in leadership and sales, Scornavacco has built his career on trust, grit, and results, while also dedicating himself to writing, speaking, and organizing efforts that challenge the cultural status quo. Whether boating with family, building community initiatives, or writing unapologetically bold books, Scornavacco brings conviction, creativity, and clarity to everything he does.

Eddie The Unwoke Eagle is now available through major booksellers, including Amazon: amazon.com/Eddie-Unwoke-Eagle-Mickey-Scornavacco-ebook/dp/B0F5BVTMYL

Parents who believe in God, country, and common sense are encouraged to read it together with their children and join the movement to raise the next generation of fearless patriots.

