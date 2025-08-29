Submit Release
VA earns top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings report

WASHINGTON — More than three-fourths of Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating earned four-or-five-star ratings as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital star ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

As part of the 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

“These ratings highlight the excellent care VA hospitals provide,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so VA works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

VA improvements during the second Trump Administration

