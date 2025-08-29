VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on Agent Orange exposure, mobility aids and osteoporosis

This week, VA’s Office of Research and Development published three News Briefs highlighting research findings on Agent Orange exposure, mobility aids and osteoporosis.

Agent Orange exposure increases lymphatic cancer risk

Researchers from VA West Los Angeles and the University of California, Irvine, reported Agent Orange exposure increases lymphatic cancer risk by 60%, a risk similar to those with a genetic predisposition. While Agent Orange exposure and genetic predisposition each increase the risk of lymphatic cancers such non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the risk was not higher in individuals with both risk factors. The researchers used data from VA’s Million Veteran Program to analyze the records of more than 250,000 non-Hispanic White Veterans, making it the largest study ever to examine Agent Orange exposure and lymphatic cancers. The findings suggest genetic risk and Agent Orange exposure independently increase the risk for lymphatic cancers, and both should be evaluated when assessing risk. View the full study from “JAMA Network Open.”

1-in-5 Women Veterans say mobility aids don’t meet their needs

More than 2,000,000 Women Veterans have experienced disabilities requiring a mobility device, such as a cane, walker, brace or wheelchair, but when VA researchers from Hines, Illinois, and Pittsburgh surveyed 600 Women Veterans who used mobility assistive technology, they found about 20% felt their devices did not meet everyday needs for activities related to employment, leisure, housework, social activities and public transportation. Even more, 35% reported their device did not meet their childcare needs, and a massive 85% reported their devices had not been designed for women. The study also showed that 70% said they were not able to try out multiple devices, but almost 90% of the women reported their self-care needs were met by assistive devices. The Veterans also provided positive feedback on the procurement process but expressed room for improvement in sizing, design and meeting the unique needs of Women Veterans. View the full study from “Archives of Rehabilitation Research and Clinical Translation.”

Men have same bone density risk as women, but screen less

Researchers from the VA Geriatric Research Center in Durham, North Carolina, learned that older men had similar rates of bone density loss as women, with more than half of men screened having low bone mineral density. The study randomized 3,100 male Veterans aged 65 and 85 between a bone health service (BHS) model and usual care. Of those in usual care, only 2% were screened, compared to nearly half of those in BHS. Osteoporosis screening is a common practice in older women, but men are usually only screened after they break a bone. The study also found almost 85% of the patients with low bone density closely adhered to treatment directives delivered via phone calls, resulting in measurable improvements. The findings show that screening older men for osteoporosis at similar rates to older women could improve health and prevent fractures. View the full study from “JAMA Internal Medicine.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.