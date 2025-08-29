Veterans find strength, new beginnings at 2025 National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Veterans from across the country came to San Diego to participate in the 18th National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic. Nearly 150 recently injured Veterans were welcomed at the opening ceremony at Petco Park, sponsored by the Veterans Canteen Service. VA leaders shared messages of encouragement and support as the Clinic officially got underway.

The 18th National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic concluded after five days of rehabilitation, connection and discovery through adaptive sports. Hosted by the VA in collaboration with presenting sponsor Wounded Warrior Project®, the Clinic brought together Veterans living with traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputations or other life-changing conditions. Since its start in 2008, the Clinic has provided opportunities for early intervention and recovery through specialized instruction and a supportive community that promotes rehabilitation and independence.

The National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic is about more than sports. Its mission is to help Veterans regain confidence, achieve independence and embrace a healthier lifestyle through adaptive recreation. By building camaraderie and showing what’s possible, the Clinic helps Veterans carry lessons of resilience and strength into their daily lives.

On the beaches of La Jolla, surfing became a highlight of the week. Sponsored by TriWest and made possible with expert coaching from AmpSurf and the support of Deloitte volunteers, the surf sessions helped many Veterans experience the sport for the first time.

“I went from hopelessness to happiness in one wave,” said Coast Guard Veteran Gary Jezierski, who found joy and renewed confidence while learning to ride the waves.

Cycling gave Veterans a chance to build strength and momentum on the road. With support from presenting sponsor Wounded Warrior Project® and expert coaching from its Soldier Ride® program, the event encouraged teamwork and endurance. Army Veteran Stella Zu of Austin, Texas, admitted she arrived feeling unsure, but by the end of the ride she had discovered something powerful. “Being part of a team feels good,” she said.

At Mission Bay, Veterans spent a full day kayaking with instruction from Team River Runner and support from event sponsor First Nation Group. For Army Veteran Marcia Morris-Roberts, who served 26 years, the challenge was deeply personal. “Conquering my fears is empowering,” she said, describing how the experience gave her strength to carry forward.

At Invictus Fitness in San Diego, adaptive fitness pushed Veterans to test their limits. With coaching from Adaptive Training Academy, the energy in the gym was defined by determination and camaraderie. Veterans worked through challenging, personalized workouts designed to support both rehabilitation and whole health, with every lift, push and pull fueled by teamwork and resilience.

For Air Force Veteran Kevin Figueroa of San Antonio, the Clinic marked his first time riding waves and taking on new challenges. “I’m going back home motivated,” he shared.

Out on the water, sailing offered a new kind of challenge. With guidance from Warrior Sailing and sponsorship from the Department of Defense and Eisai, Veterans learned to work as a team to adjust sails, take the helm and steer their vessels. And for Navy Veteran Peggy Elzie of Shreveport, Louisiana, the week was about finding connection. “I found family here,” she said, describing how the encouragement of fellow Veterans reminded her she wasn’t alone.

As the 2025 Clinic comes to a close, VA extends gratitude to the athletes, volunteers, caregivers, coaches and supporters who made the week possible. Through the Office of National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events, VA provides opportunities for health and healing that strengthen Veterans’ independence, foster community engagement, support well-being, and improve overall quality of life, made possible with the support of Veteran Service Organizations, corporate sponsors, donors and community partners.

Registration for the next National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic will open in early spring 2026.

See all the powerful moments from this year’s National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic online at https://www.flickr.com/photos/veteransaffairs/albums/72177720328572162.