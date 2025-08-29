Competitive vs. Noncompetitive Hiring: What’s the difference?

Myth: The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) isn’t hiring for public positions right now.

Fact: At the time of publishing this news story, VA has nearly 3,000 jobs posted publicly.

Despite the facts, this is a commonly perpetuated myth about working at VA. So, let’s break down the difference between competitive and noncompetitive hiring.

What is noncompetitive hiring?

Some jobs at VA are filled through a noncompetitive process, which means they do not have to be open publicly. This allows certain postings to give preference to eligible Veterans by minimizing the applicant pool.

Noncompetitive positions still require applicants to be able to perform the essential duties of the job, but they do not rate applicants based on qualifications. In general, noncompetitive positions will not be posted publicly for applicants to apply. Instead, VA HR specialists contact candidates directly after reviewing their credentials in USAJOBS.

How can Veterans be considered for noncompetitive positions?

If you’re a Veteran who meets the criteria for a noncompetitive position, make sure you have your resume and supporting documentation—such as transcripts, certificates or credentials—uploaded and searchable on USAJOBS. Make a plan to review your uploaded resume every few months to ensure it stays up to date. If you receive new credentials, make sure you upload them to your USAJOBS documents.

Can Veterans still apply for competitive positions?

Absolutely! VA recognizes the unique and specialized skills Veterans bring to the workforce. Competitive positions are open to the public and all qualified individuals are encouraged to apply.

If you meet the requirements for noncompetitive status, you also can contact the hiring manager for a competitive job announcement and ask if there’s an option to hire noncompetitively.

Work at VA

There are many hiring paths that lead to a job at VA, but every position has one thing in common: it’s All About Veterans. Check out these additional resources to aid in your VA job hunt: