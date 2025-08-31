AI CERTs® Launches Product Manager Bundle: A 4-in-1 Certification Path to Ethical AI Product Leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused artificial intelligence certifications , is pleased to unveil its Product Manager Bundle , a powerful quad-certification pathway designed to elevate product management professionals into the vanguard of AI-driven innovation. This bundle uniquely fuses foundational AI fluency, executive strategy, ethics mastery, and AI-specific product management proficiency, bringing them together in one transformative learning suite.With AI sweeping across industries, product managers are expected not just to oversee deliverables but to steward innovation with integrity. The new bundle features four certifications: AI+ Everyone™, AI+ Executive™, AI+ Ethics™, and AI+ Product Manager™, carefully selected to provide a complete developmental arc. It covers AI fundamentals and leadership, ethical AI integration, and expert product lifecycle mastery.In this bundle, learners gain access to high-quality video lessons, e-books, audiobooks, module quizzes, AI mentorship, and mobile-friendly interfaces. This gives an immersive, self-paced experience supported by cutting-edge digital learning tools.This innovative offering enables product managers to bridge the gap between concept and execution—whether they're shaping AI-integrated roadmaps or launching market-ready products. The inclusion of AI ethics ensures that every innovation is responsible, compliant, and trustworthy, a critical differentiator in today’s evolving regulatory landscape.Learners will emerge not just credentialed, but future-ready. They will earn blockchain-backed, tamper-proof certificates, perfect for LinkedIn or professional portfolios, underscoring their credibility and global recognition.The launch of the Product Manager Bundle reinforces AI CERTs’ commitment to role-based upskilling, ensuring that professionals across functions, from product to project and leadership to development, are supported with tailored, impactful certification pathways.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For media queries: media@aicerts.ai

