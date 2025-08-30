Tikka Shack Expands to Madison, AL with Bold Indian Fusion Dining

Delicious Indian Pizza at Tikka Shack Tikka Shack Indian Food in Madison AL Indian Grub in Madison AL Delicious Indian Kabobs at Tikka Shack Tikka Shack Indian Grub in Madison AL

Tikka Shack is now open in Madison, AL! Enjoy bold Indian flavors, naan tacos, curry bowls & more at 170 Uncle Frank Blvd Suite 100-B, Madison, AL 35757

MADISON, AL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tikka Shack, the fast-casual Indian restaurant known for its vibrant flavors and modern take on traditional dishes, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Madison, Alabama.

Located in the bustling retail corridor of Madison, the new restaurant invites food lovers to experience a fresh spin on Indian cuisine—where classic spices meet fun, innovative formats like naan tacos, curry bowls, and naan pizzas.

A Flavorful Experience for Every Guest

Tikka Shack is designed for everyone—from spice adventurers to comfort food seekers. Guests can build their own curry bowls, indulge in hand-tossed naan pizzas, or try signature items like:

Naan Tacos stuffed with chicken tikka, paneer, or lamb.

Spice-infused wings including Coconut Curry, Nashville Hot, and Habanero Tikka.

Vegetarian and gluten-free options, ensuring something for every diet.

Bringing People Together Through Food

“Madison has such a vibrant and growing community, and we’re thrilled to bring Tikka Shack here,” said a spokesperson for Tikka Shack. “Our goal is to make Indian flavors approachable, fun, and perfect for sharing with family and friends.”

Location & Hours

Address:

Tikka Shack Indian Grub - Madison

170 Uncle Frank Blvd Suite 100-B, Madison, AL 35757

Hours:

Open daily for dine-in, pickup, and delivery until 10:00 PM.

About Tikka Shack

Founded in 2016, Tikka Shack has quickly grown into one of America’s favorite Indian fast-casual concepts, with locations across multiple states. By blending bold Indian spices with a modern dining approach, Tikka Shack makes authentic flavors accessible to all.

